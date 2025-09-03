Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their...
Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Lawyer: 'There's Not a List'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 03, 2025 1:30 PM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

A lawyer for the victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney Brad Edwards, told reporters that there is no such thing as the Epstein list.

A reporter asks, "Do you believe Jeffrey Epstein had a list?" To whom Edwards replies: "Yeah, so there is not a list," as the survivors behind him nodded in agreement.

So here's what it was. Just like you heard everybody today, Jeffrey Epstein created, through an organization, of enablers, of people that were on his payroll... It was a complicated scheme where others should still be investigated, because they helped to enable him and operate this scheme. Without those people, he could not have done this. But the purpose, was for him to personally abuse people. With that being said, [to] certain of his friends, he farmed out the women that he was exploiting. But that wasn' the primary purpose of that scheme, and I don't think he wrote the names of those people down. There is not a list of: hey, here is all of the people that I sent females to, thats just not how that organization worked.

In other words, while conspiracy theories continue to swirl about a so-called hidden “Epstein list,” Edwards made clear: there is no such document. The people with the most knowledge, Epstein's victims, agreed. What does exist, however, are people who knowingly helped Epstein carry out his abuse, people who still need to face investigations and pay for their crimes.

