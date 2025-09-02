A Man Towed an ICE Vehicle During an Enforcement Operation. Guess What Happened Next.

Trump to Chicago Dems: Federal Troops Are Going in...But I'm Not Saying When
Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 02, 2025 1:45 PM
Bobby Nunez, a tow truck driver in Los Angeles, is under arrest for towing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle during an enforcement operation in mid-August. Bill Essayli, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, announced his arrest Monday morning for theft of government property. Nunez is facing up to ten years in federal prison.

How it started vs. How it’s going

ARRESTED: Bobby Nunez is now under arrest for brazenly towing an ICE vehicle. He is charged with theft of government property. 

Apparently he thought it would be funny to interfere with our immigration enforcement operations. Now he can laugh behind bars while he faces justice. Nunez is looking at up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

ICE agents were arresting Tatiana Martinez, an illegal immigrant and influencer, when Nunez decided to tow their vehicle. Martinez had built a following by warning her supporters, and other illegal immigrants, about ICE activity and helping to direct protests to disrupt their active operations.

Fox News' Bill Melugin retweeted Bill Essayli's X post, noting that Nunez was laughing as he recorded agents chasing him as he towed their vehicle, a vehicle that still contained the keys and a firearm locked in a safe.

