A Man Towed an ICE Vehicle During an Enforcement Operation. Guess What Happened Next.

Bobby Nunez, a tow truck driver in Los Angeles, is under arrest for towing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle during an enforcement operation in mid-August. Bill Essayli, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, announced his arrest Monday morning for theft of government property. Nunez is facing up to ten years in federal prison.

ICE agents were arresting Tatiana Martinez, an illegal immigrant and influencer, when Nunez decided to tow their vehicle. Martinez had built a following by warning her supporters, and other illegal immigrants, about ICE activity and helping to direct protests to disrupt their active operations.

Fox News' Bill Melugin retweeted Bill Essayli's X post, noting that Nunez was laughing as he recorded agents chasing him as he towed their vehicle, a vehicle that still contained the keys and a firearm locked in a safe.

NEW: According to the criminal complaint, which was signed off on by a federal judge, Nunez was laughing and recording the ICE agents on his phone while he towed their vehicle away in LA , which had the keys and a weapon in a gun safe inside. HSI used TikTok to track him down. https://t.co/I09b0VRKs3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 2, 2025

