De Blasio Backs Mamdani: From One Failed Experiment to the Next

Former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has officially endorsed Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor in an opinion piece for the New York Daily News.

Chief among his compliments was the supposed promise to make New York City more affordable.

We don’t just need Zohran Mamdani to be our mayor because he has the right ideas, or because they can be achieved. We need him because in his heart and in his bones he cannot accept a city that prices out the people who built it and keep it running.

Mamdani’s radical policies, from freezing rents to pushing government-run grocery stores, offer little more than hollow promises to Democratic voters, the very same electorate whose decades-long support for progressive agendas has only exacerbated the relentless surge of living costs in America’s largest cities.

However, de Blasio believes that Mamdani's win in the Democratic primary makes it clear that voters were open to progressive 'solutions.' He even sought to reassure skeptical left-wing voters who doubt Mamdani can deliver on his ambitious socialist overhaul of New York City. His message to those voters: “I can say definitely — and I know better than anyone — that the answer is yes.”

The former mayor wrote that he had faced the same criticisms Mamdani now does.

Throughout my time in City Hall, the argument that my vision was recklessly idealistic — that it was both unrealistic and fraught with dangerous unintended consequences — was thrown at my plans for affordable housing, paid sick days, the $15 minimum wage and most of all, pre-K for all — all initiatives I delivered on,

My administration delivered a rent freeze for rent-stabilized apartments three times, helping millions make ends meet as they were afflicted by the effects of the Great Recession and then COVID. It’s not a question of possibility — it’s a matter of political will.

He seems to believe that Mamdani has that political will, but fails to mention the abject failure of his policies.

The Republican nominee in the mayoral race, Curtis Sliwa, told Fox News Digital that "De Blasio nearly destroyed NYC and defunded law enforcement. His endorsement of Mamdani is a warning. Mamdani is de Blasio 2.0, but far more dangerous."

Mamdani is still seeking other endorsements, especially from establishment Democrats, who have been hesitant to endorse a member of the more progressive wing of their party. Notably absent from Mamdani’s endorsement roster are New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, all of whom have so far kept their distance from the socialist Assemblyman.

