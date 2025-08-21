Why Are Dems Bleeding Voters Everywhere? Watch This MSNBC Segment.
NYT Reporter Gets Wrecked Trying to Attack Trump's D.C. Takeover
Eric Adams, Silly Stuff Like This Will Help Get Zohran Mamdani Elected Mayor...
The Latest Anti-Trump Stunt From Gavin Newsom Is Disgusting
CO Secretary of State Said Something Pretty Funny Responding to Trump's Order on...
Sorry, Green Freaks, Your Global Warming Narrative Just Took Another Major Blow
The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff
California’s Governor Hairdo Can’t Help Himself
Trump Is About to Take Deadly Action Against Mexican Drug Cartels
Vance Has a Message for Musk About Starting a Third Party
Gabbard Announces 'Serious Change' to ODNI
VIP
Of Course That's How Newsom Responded to Bed Bath & Beyond's California Update
Why Would We Want Bad People Here?
Evil Flourishes in our Public Schools When Good Citizens Do Nothing
Tipsheet

Chip Roy Launches Attorney General Campaign

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 21, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Representative Chip Roy announced on Thursday that he will be running for Attorney General of Texas, in a bid to replace Ken Paxton.

Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities. I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy… unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn. #LiveFree

Advertisement

Representative Roy is one of several House Freedom Caucus members seeking higher office, whether in statewide races or Senate campaigns. The Freedom Caucus is the most hardline faction of the GOP. They see an opening to expand their reach. Believing their brand of uncompromising conservatism can win beyond safe House districts.

Representative Byron Donalds is running for Florida Governor, Rep. Barry Moore is running for Senate in Alabama, Rep. Ralph Norman is running for Governor in South Carolina, Rep. Andy Biggs is running for Arizona Governor, and Rep. Andy Ogles is interested in a Senate appointment if Marsha Blackburn wins her bid for Tennessee Governor.

Recommended

The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff Kurt Schlichter
NYT Confirmed Two Things With Their Piece About the Dems' Political 'Death Cycle' Matt Vespa
Gabbard Announces 'Serious Change' to ODNI Leah Barkoukis
Sorry, Green Freaks, Your Global Warming Narrative Just Took Another Major Blow Matt Vespa
CO Secretary of State Said Something Pretty Funny Responding to Trump's Order on Mail-in Ballots Matt Vespa
LOOK! I GOT MY GENDER AFFIRMATION SCOUT BADGE! Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Senate GOP Should Call The Democrats’ Bluff Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement