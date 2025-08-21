Chip Roy Launches Attorney General Campaign

Representative Chip Roy announced on Thursday that he will be running for Attorney General of Texas, in a bid to replace Ken Paxton.
Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities. I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy… unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn. #LiveFree
Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities.— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 21, 2025
I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy… unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn. #LiveFree pic.twitter.com/eqQNwx0XHm
Representative Byron Donalds is running for Florida Governor, Rep. Barry Moore is running for Senate in Alabama, Rep. Ralph Norman is running for Governor in South Carolina, Rep. Andy Biggs is running for Arizona Governor, and Rep. Andy Ogles is interested in a Senate appointment if Marsha Blackburn wins her bid for Tennessee Governor.
The House Freedom Caucus set to look quite different in 2027— Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) August 21, 2025
