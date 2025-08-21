Chip Roy Launches Attorney General Campaign

Representative Chip Roy announced on Thursday that he will be running for Attorney General of Texas, in a bid to replace Ken Paxton.

Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities. I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy… unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn. #LiveFree

Representative Roy is one of several House Freedom Caucus members seeking higher office, whether in statewide races or Senate campaigns. The Freedom Caucus is the most hardline faction of the GOP. They see an opening to expand their reach. Believing their brand of uncompromising conservatism can win beyond safe House districts.

Representative Byron Donalds is running for Florida Governor, Rep. Barry Moore is running for Senate in Alabama, Rep. Ralph Norman is running for Governor in South Carolina, Rep. Andy Biggs is running for Arizona Governor, and Rep. Andy Ogles is interested in a Senate appointment if Marsha Blackburn wins her bid for Tennessee Governor.

