MSNBC Blames Its Name for Falling Viewership

Dmitri Bolt
August 18, 2025
MSNBC has finally located the source of its declining ratings and viewership and is actively taking steps to ameliorate them. They’ve decided the culprit is the name itself: MSNBC. By year’s end, it will be rebranded as MS (My Source) NOW (News, Opinion, World).

Joe Scarborough and Andrew Sorkin discussed the rebranding on "Morning Joe," decrying the rebranding as "entrepreneurial." Sorkin went as far as to say he liked the change because he thinks "it does have the sort of independence that actually gets away in some ways from even the idea of legacy media." Scarborough even said that MSNBC is "moving in a direction beyond corporate media." 

They may find that a name change is the least of their concerns; a shakeup in their political analysis and blind allegiance might be the key to separating themselves from the legacy media. 

MSNBC’s steep ratings decline in 2025 is seen as clear proof that its progressive approach has alienated viewers amid a changing political climate. After Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump in 2024, primetime viewership fell 15 percent year-over-year, and total daytime audiences slid by 26 percent. Their losses outpaced the rest of cable networks, fueling conservative claims that MSNBC’s relentless anti-Trump rhetoric is out of step with the typical American view. While CNN also struggled, Fox News surged with double-digit gains. 

A clear sign that many Americans are tired of the repetitive and continually boring criticisms of President Trump.

