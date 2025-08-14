Confirmed: Terrorists in Gaza Pose As Aid Workers From Well-Known Food Kitchen
Tipsheet

Netanyahu Offers Iran a Life-Saving Gift—If They Overthrow Their Tyrants

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 14, 2025 1:00 PM
Yonatan Sindel/Pool via AP

Iran is currently facing a massive water shortage due to mismanagement and overconsumption, according to a report by Reuters. However, help may come from an unexpected source: the Israeli government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on X aimed squarely at the Iranian people, hinting that a post-regime-change Iran could expect Israel’s hand in solving its chronic water crisis. “The moment your country is free,” he promised, “Israel's top water experts will flood into every Iranian city bringing cutting-edge technology and know-how. We will help Iran recycle water; we'll help Iran desalinate water.”

The post, as translated by Grok, X's AI, says:

As our founding father Theodor Herzl said about the Jewish state: "If you will it, it is not a dream."And I say to you, if you will it, a free Iran is not a dream. Now is the time to act. Now is the time to fight for freedom. Iran for Iranians

"The thirst for water in Iran is only matched by the thirst for freedom," Netanyahu told the Iranian people.

Lisa Daftari, an Iran expert and editor-in-chief of The Foreign Desk, told Fox News Digital:

He told them that Israel has the technology, the expertise, and the willingness to end their water crisis, but that this help will flow only when Iran is no longer ruled by the current regime. It was a direct link between political change and tangible improvement in daily life, acknowledging the daily struggles of the Iranian people while putting the responsibility and the opportunity squarely in their hands. By tying water to freedom, he’s making the idea of resistance more immediate and personal. It is a nod to the commonalities shared by the Israeli and Iranian people who just want to live normal lives away from radicalism.

Netanyahu stopped short of directly calling for regime change, but Daftari called the video "a clear policy signal wrapped in humanitarian aid."

Israel’s Prime Minister drew a parallel between the Iranian people’s struggle under a tyrannical regime and Israel’s own fight against entrenched terrorist networks, a looming nuclear threat, and the ever-present shadow of war. "Your dictators impose tyranny and poverty upon you – just as they impose war on us," he said.

This comes shortly after a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which ended after a direct American strike on Iran's nuclear enrichment sites. 

Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL

