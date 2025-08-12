Meet the New Head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics

President Trump on Monday announced his pick to replace Erika McEntarfer as head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), who was fired following a weak jobs report. The new head will be the Chief Economist and Richard Aster Fellow at the Heritage Foundation and Townhall Contributor, Dr. E.J. Antoni.

Antoni is a longtime critic of the BLS and how it both collects and handles its data.

"There are better ways to collect, process, and disseminate data—that is the task for the next BLS commissioner, and only consistent delivery of accurate data in a timely manner will rebuild the trust that has been lost over the last several years," he posted on X.

Antoni went on Steve Bannon’s podcast after the release of a weak July jobs report and called for McEntarfer to be removed. Hours later, Trump told his team to fire her.

“Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role.”

Antoni plans to revamp how the agency collects its data, while making the process for compiling and revising statistics more transparent, and rebuilding public trust in its numbers. Some worry his nomination threatens the BLS's independence and objectivity

🚨MSNBC gets very upset about President Trump's pick to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics — Then immediately admits that the BLS has major problems without a hint of irony.



"This is someone who is a Chief Economist at the Heritage Foundation...a very conservative think… pic.twitter.com/hznvk9k4qJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2025

The BLS is an independent agency within the Labor Department that tracks and analyzes data on jobs, wages, and the broader economy, including a monthly jobs report. Its numbers help shape the picture of America’s economic health and play a key role in guiding decisions from Wall Street to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate moves. It recently came under fire when President Trump and some of his allies accused them of politicizing revisions of recent jobs reports, according to the Wall Street Journal.

