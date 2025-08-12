Wait, What Happened to the DC Evidence Lab?
Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night
Did an MSNBC Guest Really Name These Two Places As Examples of Good...
The Ratio Heard Around the World: Why Pelosi Got Obliterated Trying to Attack...
Trump and the GOP's Fundraising Operations Are Dominating the Dems
You'll Never Guess Why Biden's Staffers Canceled a Visit to National Security Ship
Trump Is Considering Serious Action Against Jerome Powell
Teacher Exposes Fairfax County Schools for Helping Students Get Abortions
Lock Him Up! Lock Her Up! Lock All Of Them Up!
The July Inflation Report Is Here
Abbott Makes Announcement About 'Special Session #2' Amid Redistricting Showdown
ABC News Anchor Just Destroyed the Left's Narrative About DC Crime
Potential Dem Presidential Candidate Sounds a Lot Like Harris With This Answer on...
VIP
There's One Big Problem With Clinton's Claim About Trump's Move to Address Crime...
Tipsheet

Meet the New Head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 12, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump on Monday announced his pick to replace Erika McEntarfer as head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), who was fired following a weak jobs report. The new head will be the Chief Economist and Richard Aster Fellow at the Heritage Foundation and Townhall Contributor, Dr. E.J. Antoni.

Advertisement

Antoni is a longtime critic of the BLS and how it both collects and handles its data. 

"There are better ways to collect, process, and disseminate data—that is the task for the next BLS commissioner, and only consistent delivery of accurate data in a timely manner will rebuild the trust that has been lost over the last several years," he posted on X.

Antoni went on Steve Bannon’s podcast after the release of a weak July jobs report and called for McEntarfer to be removed. Hours later, Trump told his team to fire her. 

“Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role.”

Antoni plans to revamp how the agency collects its data, while making the process for compiling and revising statistics more transparent, and rebuilding public trust in its numbers. Some worry his nomination threatens the BLS's independence and objectivity

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The BLS is an independent agency within the Labor Department that tracks and analyzes data on jobs, wages, and the broader economy, including a monthly jobs report. Its numbers help shape the picture of America’s economic health and play a key role in guiding decisions from Wall Street to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate moves. It recently came under fire when President Trump and some of his allies accused them of politicizing revisions of recent jobs reports, according to the Wall Street Journal

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY INFLATION JOBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
You'll Never Guess Why Biden's Staffers Canceled a Visit to National Security Ship Jeff Charles
Trump Is Considering Serious Action Against Jerome Powell Jeff Charles
The Ratio Heard Around the World: Why Pelosi Got Obliterated Trying to Attack Trump Over DC Takeover Matt Vespa
The July Inflation Report Is Here Dmitri Bolt
Wait, What Happened to the DC Evidence Lab? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement