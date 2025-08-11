Israel Broadens the Scope of Takeover Operation for Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday the plan to take control of Gaza is broader than it was first announced. Last week, Israel said it would seize only Gaza City. Now, Netanyahu says the “central camps” and Muwasi will also be taken, areas that together hold more than 500,000 Gazans, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

Our goal is not to occupy Gaza. Our goal is to free Gaza from Hamas terrorists.



Watch my Press conference with foreign media >> pic.twitter.com/42hP6399nN — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 10, 2025

"Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza," Netanyahu said Monday. His office says their takeover aims to wipe Hamas entirely out of Gaza before stabilizing the region, and then hand control over to Arab partners aligned against the terrorist organization. He said that Israel "has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas." Netanyahu spoke with President Donald Trump about his plan and thanked him for America's "steadfast support."

The Israeli Security Cabinet announced Friday that it had adopted five principles for ending the war: fully disarming Hamas, securing the return of all hostages, alive or dead, demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, maintaining Israeli security control within the region, and establishing a new governing body that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

To put Israel's new plan into action, the Defense Minister, Israel Katz, can now call up to 400,000 reservists to help with combat operations until November 30th.

This announcement comes as longtime American allies have begun to show support for recognizing an official Palestinian state. France's President, Emmanuel Macron, was the first to do so, followed by both Canada and the United Kingdom, and with Australia following suit on Sunday.

🚨🇫🇷🇵🇸 BREAKING: French President Macron:



“I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/BNOUAnJhOP — Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) July 24, 2025

⚡️🇬🇧🇵🇸BREAKING:



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the UK will recognise Palestine as a state by the UN meeting in September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire.



France is also set to recognize Palestine in September.pic.twitter.com/ri0NUruc0D — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) July 29, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that " Australia will recognize the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own, predicated on the commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority." Those commitments included the promise that Hamas would have no role in the Palestinian government.

BREAKING🚨Australia just recognised Palestine!!!



The protest worked. So proud to have been there! pic.twitter.com/M64F1n2YKN — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

"A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza," Albanese said.

The Prime Minister of Australia said the ongoing war in Gaza "has gone beyond the world’s worst fears," with many Western leaders voicing the same views. The United States, however, has continued to defend Israel's actions in Gaza against accusations of genocide. President Trump has continued to work with Benjamin Netanyahu to bring a swift end to the war, while ensuring that Hamas will have no opportunity to threaten Israeli security.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.