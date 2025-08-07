Trump Is About to Go Scorched Earth on D.C. Criminals
Mahmoud Khalil Again Proves Why Trump Is Right to Deport Him
HUGE: Trump Orders a New Census
Trump Has Secured Major Wins in His First 200 Days...and the Left Is...
We Have Another Wild Story Coming Out of a Northern Virginia Public School...
Why Would Tim Walz Post This?
The Classic Line Dems Drop Whenever They Have No Argument...and CNN's Scott Jennings...
Superman Is Now Helping ICE Hunt Illegal Immigrants
VIP
He Was Kicked Out of the GOP—Now He’s Trying to Save the World...
He Had Access to America’s War Machines—Then Tried to Hand It All to...
Sex Offender Ghislaine Maxwell Blocked From Playing With Puppies—Here’s Why
The Trump Administration Must Impose Swift and Decisive Tariffs for Rewarding Terrorism
Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out...
Rubio: The World Is Ignoring a Key Piece When It Comes to Israel...
Tipsheet

Governor Shapiro Joins Lawsuit to Block Trump’s Ban on Child Sex Changes, Slams Women’s Sports Bill

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 07, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A potential 2028 Democratic presidential nominee has joined a lawsuit that would block President Trump from placing a ban on sex change surgeries for minors. He then took it even farther and criticized his state's Senate bill that would ban biological men from competing in women's sports.

Advertisement

The Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said:

I am suing the Trump administration alongside 16 other states for threatening baseless civil investigations and criminal prosecutions against healthcare providers in Pennsylvania and trying to take medical decisions away from parents and local communities. The freedom to make healthcare decisions should be between parents, their children and their doctor, and I will not stand by while the federal government tries to infringe on the rights and freedoms of Pennsylvania families.

He labeled President Trump and state Senator Doug Mastriano as "extremist politicians" for "trying to legislate a student’s participation [in school sports] and legislate the restriction on freedom the way they’ve tried to do on many other things."

Senator Mastriano is a co-sponsor of the "Save Women Sports Act," which bans biological men from participating in women's sports. He has also authored the "Two-Gender Protection Act" which prohibits the city of Harrisburg from recognizing transgender people.

Mastriano told Fox News Digital:

Josh Shapiro just called Senator Mastriano and President Trump ‘extremist politicians’ for standing up for women’s sports. Let’s be honest. It’s Shapiro who’s extreme. He’s denying science and forcing biological males into women’s sports.

Recommended

Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out Who Had Not Contacted Her. Guy Benson
Advertisement

The Pennsylvania state Senate, which has a Republican majority, called it Governor Shapiro's "attempt to ingratiate himself with the Democrats’ radical base [that] puts the health of children at risk." 

The Senate Republican Campaign Committee Executive Director, Cody Harbaugh, argued that this was nothing more than a manifestation of Governor Shapiro's presidential aspirations. 

The White House said that the lawsuit Shapiro joined is "exactly why the Democratic Party’s approval continues to hit new lows."

Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital, "They back radical policies that over 90% of America does not support." She went on:

President Trump took decisive action on day one to stop the despicable mutilation and chemical castration of children, which everyday Americans resoundingly support. The president has the lawful authority to protect America’s vulnerable children through executive action, and the administration looks forward to ultimate victory on this issue.


Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS HEALTHCARE LAWSUIT TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out Who Had Not Contacted Her. Guy Benson
He Had Access to America’s War Machines—Then Tried to Hand It All to Russia Jeff Charles
The Classic Line Dems Drop Whenever They Have No Argument...and CNN's Scott Jennings Got Them to Say It Matt Vespa
Democrat Strategy Avoids Short-Term Pain but Guarantees Long-Term Agony Kurt Schlichter
Mahmoud Khalil Again Proves Why Trump Is Right to Deport Him Katie Pavlich
The NYT's Idea of a Conservative Is a Blithering Idiot Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out Who Had Not Contacted Her. Guy Benson
Advertisement