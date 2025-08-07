Governor Shapiro Joins Lawsuit to Block Trump’s Ban on Child Sex Changes, Slams Women’s Sports Bill

A potential 2028 Democratic presidential nominee has joined a lawsuit that would block President Trump from placing a ban on sex change surgeries for minors. He then took it even farther and criticized his state's Senate bill that would ban biological men from competing in women's sports.

Advertisement

The Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said:

I am suing the Trump administration alongside 16 other states for threatening baseless civil investigations and criminal prosecutions against healthcare providers in Pennsylvania and trying to take medical decisions away from parents and local communities. The freedom to make healthcare decisions should be between parents, their children and their doctor, and I will not stand by while the federal government tries to infringe on the rights and freedoms of Pennsylvania families.

He labeled President Trump and state Senator Doug Mastriano as "extremist politicians" for "trying to legislate a student’s participation [in school sports] and legislate the restriction on freedom the way they’ve tried to do on many other things."

Senator Mastriano is a co-sponsor of the "Save Women Sports Act," which bans biological men from participating in women's sports. He has also authored the "Two-Gender Protection Act" which prohibits the city of Harrisburg from recognizing transgender people.

Mastriano told Fox News Digital:

Josh Shapiro just called Senator Mastriano and President Trump ‘extremist politicians’ for standing up for women’s sports. Let’s be honest. It’s Shapiro who’s extreme. He’s denying science and forcing biological males into women’s sports.

The Pennsylvania state Senate, which has a Republican majority, called it Governor Shapiro's "attempt to ingratiate himself with the Democrats’ radical base [that] puts the health of children at risk."

The Senate Republican Campaign Committee Executive Director, Cody Harbaugh, argued that this was nothing more than a manifestation of Governor Shapiro's presidential aspirations.

The White House said that the lawsuit Shapiro joined is "exactly why the Democratic Party’s approval continues to hit new lows."

Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital, "They back radical policies that over 90% of America does not support." She went on:

President Trump took decisive action on day one to stop the despicable mutilation and chemical castration of children, which everyday Americans resoundingly support. The president has the lawful authority to protect America’s vulnerable children through executive action, and the administration looks forward to ultimate victory on this issue.





Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.