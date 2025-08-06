Home Depot Hide-and-Seek: ICE Bursts Out of Trucks in LA Immigration Chase

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) just performed another immigration raid in Los Angeles. Matt Finn, a Fox News correspondent, went embedded with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Penske Trucks at a Home Depot near MacArthur Park in LA. ICE officers hid in the back of the truck, opened the rear door, and quickly pursued suspected illegal immigrants on foot on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Border Patrol arrived at LA Home Depot this morning inside of Penske moving trucks, then spilled out, leading to foot chases of suspected illegal immigrants who took off running. Colleague @MattFinnFNC was embedded with the federal agents. Follow him for updates. https://t.co/xlr6GmNab1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 6, 2025

BREAKING: federal immigration operation underway right now at Home

Depot near McArthur Park in LA, near site where Karen Bass showed up last month during immigration enforcement. pic.twitter.com/UUkJeIAKe9 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 6, 2025

According to Finn, the DHS says that MS 13 gang members have a "chokehold" on the area "which is one reason they’re carrying out the highly optic immigration raids." Sixteen people were taken into custody.

This raid comes amid President Trump's nationwide push to deport illegal immigrants back to their home countries. The deportation efforts garnered massive headlines in early June when LA residents came out in mass riots against the administration's efforts. Those riots and protests spread to New York, Portland, and other major U.S. cities.

According to a DHS press release, almost 150,000 illegal immigrants have been deported. They are currently trying to meet the President's goal of deporting a million illegals a year, and have launched a massive recruitment ad campaign in the last week.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.