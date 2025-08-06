Trump Gives an Update on Progress With Russia
Ghislaine Maxwell Just Popped the Dems' Bubble on Trump and the Epstein Files
Pro-Hamas Thugs Torch Cars in Front of IDF Veteran's Home While Leaving Threatening...
The FBI Just Released Surprising Numbers About Crime Rates in America
US Army Fort Under Lockdown After Active Shooting, Multiple Casualties
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Just Reached Out to Trump – You Already Know Why
Trump Rips Chuck Schumer Over 'Extortion' As Republicans Prepare to Go Nuclear
How Democrats Rig Elections and Call it Democracy
Trump Eyes Two Kevins to Replace Powell As Fed Chair Pick Narrows
Obama Slams Texas Redistricting—but His Own Record Tells a Different Story
The Coast Guard’s Final Report on the Titan Submersible Has Been Released
Michigan Faces Scrutiny as SNAP Fraud Surges, Whistleblower Fired
Trump Admin Nixes 'Lava Ridge Wind Project'
Here's Why Trump Just Hiked Up Tariffs on This Country
Tipsheet

Home Depot Hide-and-Seek: ICE Bursts Out of Trucks in LA Immigration Chase

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 06, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) just performed another immigration raid in Los Angeles. Matt Finn, a Fox News correspondent, went embedded with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Penske Trucks at a Home Depot near MacArthur Park in LA. ICE officers hid in the back of the truck, opened the rear door, and quickly pursued suspected illegal immigrants on foot on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

According to Finn, the DHS says that MS 13 gang members have a "chokehold" on the area "which is one reason they’re carrying out the highly optic immigration raids." Sixteen people were taken into custody.

This raid comes amid President Trump's nationwide push to deport illegal immigrants back to their home countries. The deportation efforts garnered massive headlines in early June when LA residents came out in mass riots against the administration's efforts. Those riots and protests spread to New York, Portland, and other major U.S. cities. 

Recommended

Ghislaine Maxwell Just Popped the Dems' Bubble on Trump and the Epstein Files Matt Vespa
Advertisement

According to a DHS press release, almost 150,000 illegal immigrants have been deported. They are currently trying to meet the President's goal of deporting a million illegals a year, and have launched a massive recruitment ad campaign in the last week.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ghislaine Maxwell Just Popped the Dems' Bubble on Trump and the Epstein Files Matt Vespa
US Army Fort Under Lockdown After Active Shooting, Multiple Casualties Jeff Charles
How Democrats Rig Elections and Call it Democracy Matt Sharpsteen
MSNBC Host Crashes Out Over Trump's Non-Stop Winning Matt Vespa
GOP Rep Reveals There Was Something Else Found in Those FBI Burn Bags Matt Vespa
Trump Admin Nixes 'Lava Ridge Wind Project' Abigail Johnson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ghislaine Maxwell Just Popped the Dems' Bubble on Trump and the Epstein Files Matt Vespa
Advertisement