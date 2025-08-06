Trump Seems to Have Picked His Dream Ticket for 2028
DHS Turns South Park Smear of ICE Agents Into Epic Recruiting Ad

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 06, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

South Park went after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in a recent trailer, portraying officers in blacked-out SUVs with their faces covered, the usual cartoon shorthand for government menace. But instead of being offended, the Department of Homeland Security posted the clip with a link to its ICE recruitment page. 

South Park responded to both the ad and previous comments made by the White House, declaring the show irrelevant. It fell flat.

ICE recently launched its biggest recruitment push in history. The campaign, called “Defend the Homeland,” aims to bring in thousands of new agents to meet President Trump’s immigration enforcement goals. The pitch is blunt: help get violent criminal illegal aliens off the streets. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem says the agency is focused on reaching Trump’s goal of a million deportations per year. Hiring materials are showing up on college campuses, at job fairs, and across law enforcement networks. Their goal is at least 10,000 new hires.

As part of the incentive package, ICE is offering up to $50,000 in signing bonuses, student loan forgiveness, overtime, and enhanced retirement benefits. Retired federal agents can even come back to work without losing their pensions, thanks to a dual comp waiver. It’s all backed by $30 billion from the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Since July 4, ICE has made over 1,000 job offers and pulled in 3,000+ candidates at a single expo, well ahead of past years.

South Park trolling has just become another draw to the profession.

Warning for graphic language: 

