The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Documents Show Soros' Open Society Was in on Russia Hoax Development
There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags
Silly Protesters Bring Coffin to GOP Lawmaker’s House to Protest 'Death to Democracy'
This Democrat Lawmaker Wants You to Believe the CIA Is Totally Harmless
Josh Hawley Is in Big Trouble With Trump After Siding With Democrats on...
Another Ivy League University Bends the Knee to Trump Administration
Trump Holds the Line—Mexico Drops Trade Barriers to Avoid Tariff Spike
Whistleblower Says They Were Ordered to Push Obama’s Russia Lie—They Refused
This European Country Won’t Support Recognizing Palestinian State
Newest White House Addition Will Require Your Dancing Shoes
Trump Blasts Canada For Recognizing Palestinian State
VIP
Trump to Revive This Fitness Program in Public Schools
Celsius Spike or Hard Seltzer? High Noon Issues Recall
Tipsheet

Jake Tapper Asks Pelosi About Insider Trading—She Completely Loses It

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 31, 2025 1:45 PM
YouTube

Nancy Pelosi squirmed on national television when she was asked to respond to President Trump's allegations that Pelosi made the bulk of her wealth through insider trading.

Advertisement

When Jake Tapper tried to press Pelosi on the president’s remarks, right after CNN’s clip glitched, she snapped. "Why do you have to read that?" Pelosi said. "We‘re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid. That‘s what I agreed to come to talk…and what that means in the election."

"I wanted to give you a chance to respond. He accused you of insider trading. What‘s your response to that?" Tapper said.

"That‘s ridiculous. In fact, I very much support the stop the trading of members of Congress. Not that I think anybody is doing anything wrong. If they are, they are prosecuted, and they go to jail. But because of the confidence it instills in the American people, don‘t worry about this," Pelosi replied. "But I have no concern about the obvious investments that have been made over time. I‘m not into it. My husband is, but it isn‘t anything to do with anything insider."

Recommended

There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Senator Josh Hawley's (R-MO) Honest Act, a bill that would ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading stocks while in office, cleared the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday, with Democrats on the panel backing it. He originally introduced the bill as the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act, or the PELOSI Act. The main difference between the bills is that the Honest Act includes restrictions on the President and Vice President from making trades while in office, along with members of Congress. 

President Trump on Wednesday called for investigations into former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. 

“What I do think is Nancy Pelosi should be investigated because she has the highest return of anybody practically in the history of Wall Street, save a few, and how did that happen? It happened by she knows exactly what’s going to happen, what’s going to be announced, you buy stock and then the stock goes up after the announcement’s made and she ought to be investigated,” Trump said.

Advertisement

Pelosi faced growing scrutiny over alleged insider trading, with multiple reports pointing to her husband’s conveniently timed stock moves. For example, in 2022, Paul Pelosi bought up to $5 million in semiconductor stocks, days before Congress voted on a $52 billion subsidy for the industry. 

After more than two decades in Congress, Pelosi’s net worth in 2008 was estimated at $31 million. A decade later, it had jumped to around $115 million. Now, in 2025, estimates put her somewhere between $240 million and $413 million.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP MEDICAID NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags Matt Vespa
Josh Hawley Is in Big Trouble With Trump After Siding With Democrats on This Measure Jeff Charles
The Fall of Ugly Liberal Chicks Derek Hunter
Fail: New Polls Show the Left's Pro-Illegal Immigration Agitation Isn't Working Guy Benson
Why Hasn't Anyone Arrested Mayorkas? Ann Coulter
This European Country Won’t Support Recognizing Palestinian State Jeremy Frankel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags Matt Vespa
Advertisement