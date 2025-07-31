Jake Tapper Asks Pelosi About Insider Trading—She Completely Loses It

Nancy Pelosi squirmed on national television when she was asked to respond to President Trump's allegations that Pelosi made the bulk of her wealth through insider trading.

Advertisement

When Jake Tapper tried to press Pelosi on the president’s remarks, right after CNN’s clip glitched, she snapped. "Why do you have to read that?" Pelosi said. "We‘re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid. That‘s what I agreed to come to talk…and what that means in the election." 🚨 BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi just had an absolute MELTDOWN when Jake Tapper brought up her insider trading



This is incredible 🤣



“Why do you have to read that?! That’s not what I agreed to come and talk about!”



What are you hiding, Nancy?! pic.twitter.com/isEuvSIhb4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

"I wanted to give you a chance to respond. He accused you of insider trading. What‘s your response to that?" Tapper said.

"That‘s ridiculous. In fact, I very much support the stop the trading of members of Congress. Not that I think anybody is doing anything wrong. If they are, they are prosecuted, and they go to jail. But because of the confidence it instills in the American people, don‘t worry about this," Pelosi replied. "But I have no concern about the obvious investments that have been made over time. I‘m not into it. My husband is, but it isn‘t anything to do with anything insider."

Senator Josh Hawley's (R-MO) Honest Act, a bill that would ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading stocks while in office, cleared the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday, with Democrats on the panel backing it. He originally introduced the bill as the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act, or the PELOSI Act. The main difference between the bills is that the Honest Act includes restrictions on the President and Vice President from making trades while in office, along with members of Congress.

President Trump on Wednesday called for investigations into former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“What I do think is Nancy Pelosi should be investigated because she has the highest return of anybody practically in the history of Wall Street, save a few, and how did that happen? It happened by she knows exactly what’s going to happen, what’s going to be announced, you buy stock and then the stock goes up after the announcement’s made and she ought to be investigated,” Trump said.

🔥BREAKING: Trump calls for an INVESTIGATION into Nancy Pelosi's investment portfolio!



"Nancy Pelosi should be investigated."



"She made a FORTUNE with her husband, and I think that's DISGRACEFUL!"



"She has the highest return of anybody, practically, in the history of Wall… pic.twitter.com/VYA7WqBnD1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 30, 2025

Advertisement

Pelosi faced growing scrutiny over alleged insider trading, with multiple reports pointing to her husband’s conveniently timed stock moves. For example, in 2022, Paul Pelosi bought up to $5 million in semiconductor stocks, days before Congress voted on a $52 billion subsidy for the industry.

After more than two decades in Congress, Pelosi’s net worth in 2008 was estimated at $31 million. A decade later, it had jumped to around $115 million. Now, in 2025, estimates put her somewhere between $240 million and $413 million.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.