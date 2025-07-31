Trump Just Called for an Investigation Into Nancy Pelosi

In remarks from the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump stated that he is calling for an investigation into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Senator Hawley introduced legislation that would ban members of Congress from owning or trading individual stocks…are you in favor of that legislation?” Trump was asked.

“Well, I like it conceptually. I don’t know about it…Nancy Pelosi became rich by having inside information. She made a fortune with her husband and I think that’s disgraceful. So, in that sense, I like it, but I have to really see…I study these things very carefully and this just happened. I’ll take a look at it,” the president said.

“What I do think is Nancy Pelosi should be investigated because she has the highest return of anybody practically in the history of Wall Street, save a few, and how did that happen? It happened by she knows exactly what’s going to happen, what’s going to be announced, you buy stock and then the stock goes up after the announcement’s made and she ought to be investigated,” Trump stated.

“We have an opportunity here today to do something that the public has wanted us to do for decades, and that is to ban members of Congress from profiting on information that, frankly, only members of Congress have,” Hawley said of the bill, according to POLITICO.