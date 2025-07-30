Here's What Was Found Inside Those FBI Burn Bags. Yes, It's About the...
The Media's Reaction to the Booming Economy Is Perfectly Captured With This NYT...
You Won't Believe Who This Dog-Killing Animal Rights Group Is Suing This Time
Three-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car for Five Hours While in...
Judges Being Forced to Drop Criminal Cases—Here's Why
Charlemagne tha God Just Said What Everyone's Thinking About the Media's Handling of...
Trump Just Hit This Country With Massive Tariffs for Helping Russia
DHS Launches Another Nationwide Push for Illegal Immigrants to Self-Deport
Sen. Bernie Moreno Joins Growing List of GOP Figures Supporting Nate Morris for...
UCLA Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit For Over $6 Million
VIP
One State’s Education Department Instructed Schools to Defy Trump’s Trans Athlete Executiv...
Mary Washington Monument Defaced With Antifa Graffiti
The Outrageous, Consequential Redistricting Scandal No One Is Talking About
Tsunami Waves Hit US Shores After Massive Earthquake in Russia
Tipsheet

Charlie Kirk Enters the South Park Cinematic Universe

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 30, 2025 1:00 PM
Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk has officially made it onto South Park’s radar. In an upcoming episode, the long-running animated series will take aim at the Turning Point USA founder, parodying him in classic South Park fashion. 

In the teaser, Eric Cartman is seen sporting Charlie Kirk’s signature hairstyle and mirroring the Turning Point USA founder’s viral campus showdowns. “You can just shut up, Bebe, because you hate America and you love abortion,” Cartman yells. 

Charlie Kirk even took to X to make the parody his new profile picture, taking the episode as a cultural badge of honor.

Advertisement

He told Fox News Digital, "I think it's kind of funny, and it kind of goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve. I look at this as a badge of honor." 

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was founded in 2012 with support from Bill Montgomery, a retired marketing entrepreneur who became Kirk's mentor. Using money from his high school graduation, Kirk launched TPUSA, focused on promoting free market and conservative principles to students across American college campuses. Early significant financial backing came from conservative donors. TPUSA rapidly grew through social media, campus activism, and large conferences, especially after the 2016 election, aligning strongly with the MAGA movement. Today, it is a major conservative youth organization with thousands of chapters nationwide, influential in right-wing activism and politics, and largely responsible for grassroots activism that helped to bring Donald Trump back to the White House.

Recommended

Here's What Was Found Inside Those FBI Burn Bags. Yes, It's About the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM ENTERTAINMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Was Found Inside Those FBI Burn Bags. Yes, It's About the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
The Outrageous, Consequential Redistricting Scandal No One Is Talking About Guy Benson
Three-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car for Five Hours While in State Custody Jeff Charles
The Media's Reaction to the Booming Economy Is Perfectly Captured With This NYT Headline Matt Vespa
Charlemagne tha God Just Said What Everyone's Thinking About the Media's Handling of the Epstein Files Jeff Charles
Judges Being Forced to Drop Criminal Cases—Here's Why Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Was Found Inside Those FBI Burn Bags. Yes, It's About the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement