Charlie Kirk Enters the South Park Cinematic Universe

Charlie Kirk has officially made it onto South Park’s radar. In an upcoming episode, the long-running animated series will take aim at the Turning Point USA founder, parodying him in classic South Park fashion. South Park's epic season continues on Wednesday, August 6 at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/zLMHM9J4aP — South Park (@SouthPark) July 29, 2025 In the teaser, Eric Cartman is seen sporting Charlie Kirk’s signature hairstyle and mirroring the Turning Point USA founder’s viral campus showdowns. “You can just shut up, Bebe, because you hate America and you love abortion,” Cartman yells. Charlie Kirk even took to X to make the parody his new profile picture, taking the episode as a cultural badge of honor. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/HqhirJbMO6 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 29, 2025

I'm so watching this https://t.co/Ta1l0LyVE7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 29, 2025

He told Fox News Digital, "I think it's kind of funny, and it kind of goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve. I look at this as a badge of honor."

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was founded in 2012 with support from Bill Montgomery, a retired marketing entrepreneur who became Kirk's mentor. Using money from his high school graduation, Kirk launched TPUSA, focused on promoting free market and conservative principles to students across American college campuses. Early significant financial backing came from conservative donors. TPUSA rapidly grew through social media, campus activism, and large conferences, especially after the 2016 election, aligning strongly with the MAGA movement. Today, it is a major conservative youth organization with thousands of chapters nationwide, influential in right-wing activism and politics, and largely responsible for grassroots activism that helped to bring Donald Trump back to the White House.

