Tipsheet

Off to the Races: Collins' Senate Bid Picks Up Serious Momentum

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 29, 2025 12:10 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) announced Monday that he’s running for Senate in 2026, aiming to unseat Democrat Jon Ossoff in a high-stakes Georgia race for the 2026 midterm elections. He achieved some serious momentum in his campaign following the announcement.

Within the first 12 hours, Collins announced a total of $220,000 in donations to his campaign.

Collins has also received several endorsements within the first day of his campaign from the State House Majority Whip James Burchett, and the president of the University of Georgia College Republicans. On Tuesday morning, Representative Collins posted a video on X, thanking his supporters and the momentum they generated for his Senate bid.

In his campaign launch video, Collins said that the incumbent, "Jon Ossoff does not represent Georgia’s values and has attacked our state's best interests at every opportunity. He’s voted to raise taxes on Georgia families, supercharge inflation, open our Southern Border, and allow men to play women’s sports."

Collins made it clear that he is in this race to support President Trump and his goals, which means putting America and her people first. He said, "This is the people’s time to take back control of this Senate seat, deliver on President Trump’s America First agenda, and kick Jon Ossoff to the curb—and together, that’s exactly what we will do next November."

Representative Collins reintroduced the Laken Riley Act, named after a young woman who was murdered by an illegal immigrant. It quickly passed through Congress and became the first bill to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Mike Collins is a Republican businessman and politician from Georgia, serving as U.S. Representative for the state’s 10th district since 2023. He co-founded a trucking company and held leadership roles in local business organizations before entering his political career. As the son of former Congressman Mac Collins, Mike is known for his conservative views and vehement support of President Trump since his initial bid for the Presidency in 2016. They have continued to be staunch allies.

The President has yet to endorse a Republican candidate.

