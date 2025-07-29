Illegal Immigrant Lands Police Job in Maine—Then Tries to Buy a Gun

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal immigrant and Jamaican national after he attempted to purchase a firearm for his work as a reserve police officer in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) flagged his attempted purchase on July 25th.

Advertisement

BREAKING: ICE confirms to @FoxNews they’ve arrested a Jamaican illegal alien who is employed as a police officer in Maine after he illegally attempted to buy a gun, which triggered an alert to ATF.



ICE says Jon Luke Evans, who is in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay, was… pic.twitter.com/FfQWH0vH5V — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 28, 2025

Evans legally entered the U.S. through Miami International Airport in September 2023 on a visa that required him to leave by October 1st, but he never did.

ICE has raised several concerns over how an illegal immigrant was able to secure a job as a police officer, according to Fox News. Patricia H. Hyde, the acting field office director for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston, said, "This case raises serious concerns. We will continue working to ensure that individuals who violate immigration laws and pose potential threats to public safety are held accountable."

Old Orchard Beach Police told Fox News they brought Evans on as a seasonal officer after he passed a full background check, physical, medical screenings, and required law enforcement training. They then sent his paperwork to the Department of Homeland Security for verification, where they told the Department that Evans was eligible for work. His Employment Authorization Document listed an expiration date of March 2030.

The Old Orchard Beach Police Chief, Elise Chard, said:

Our department and our community relied on the Department of Homeland Security’s E-Verify program to ensure we were meeting our obligations. We are distressed and deeply concerned about this apparent error on the part of the federal government. We take our legal responsibilities very seriously. We intend to investigate this matter thoroughly and determine what additional steps may be necessary moving forward.

Maine is one of multiple states that allow non-citizens to work in law enforcement. As a seasonal officer, Evans would not be issued a service weapon.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!