Chuck Schumer is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal
Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...In Just One City
Bill Maher Ate Some Humble Pie Over This Trump Policy
Oh, Now a Senior CIA Officer Who Worked on Obama's Fake Russia Report...
If I Said This Before Congress, I'd Nuke My Twitter Account, Too, Mr....
Three Things That Stand Out in Jasmine Crockett's Atlantic Profile Piece
The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed
GOP Senator Rejects Calls for More Gun Control After NYC Shooting: 'We Need...
DOJ Files Misconduct Complaint Against Boasberg
State Department Announces It's Not Participating in 'Publicity Stunt' at the UN This...
Here's the Part of Zohran Mamdani's Statement After NYC Shooting That Set People...
VIP
Bongino Offers Clue About What He Was Referring to in Cryptic Social Media...
Leftists Are Mad About Sydney Sweeney's 'Great Jeans'
Fake Famine Propagated by Fake News: Demonizing Israel Through Manipulated Imagery
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant Lands Police Job in Maine—Then Tries to Buy a Gun

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 29, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal immigrant and Jamaican national after he attempted to purchase a firearm for his work as a reserve police officer in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) flagged his attempted purchase on July 25th.

Advertisement

Evans legally entered the U.S. through Miami International Airport in September 2023 on a visa that required him to leave by October 1st, but he never did.

ICE has raised several concerns over how an illegal immigrant was able to secure a job as a police officer, according to Fox News. Patricia H. Hyde, the acting field office director for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston, said, "This case raises serious concerns. We will continue working to ensure that individuals who violate immigration laws and pose potential threats to public safety are held accountable."

Old Orchard Beach Police told Fox News they brought Evans on as a seasonal officer after he passed a full background check, physical, medical screenings, and required law enforcement training. They then sent his paperwork to the Department of Homeland Security for verification, where they told the Department that Evans was eligible for work. His Employment Authorization Document listed an expiration date of March 2030.

Recommended

The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The Old Orchard Beach Police Chief, Elise Chard, said: 

Our department and our community relied on the Department of Homeland Security’s E-Verify program to ensure we were meeting our obligations. We are distressed and deeply concerned about this apparent error on the part of the federal government. We take our legal responsibilities very seriously. We intend to investigate this matter thoroughly and determine what additional steps may be necessary moving forward.

Maine is one of multiple states that allow non-citizens to work in law enforcement. As a seasonal officer, Evans would not be issued a service weapon.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

FIREARMS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Jeff Charles
Here's the Part of Zohran Mamdani's Statement After NYC Shooting That Set People Off Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Accidentally Tell the Truth About What They’re Trying to Do Derek Hunter
Three Things That Stand Out in Jasmine Crockett's Atlantic Profile Piece Matt Vespa
Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...In Just One City Katie Pavlich
Oh, Now a Senior CIA Officer Who Worked on Obama's Fake Russia Report Says Tulsi Gabbard Is Lying Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Jeff Charles
Advertisement