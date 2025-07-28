U.S. Boycotts UN's Anti-Israel Circus

The Trump administration will be boycotting a United Nations Summit at the New York City headquarters, this week, where dozens of members will discuss the topic of Palestinian statehood.

The High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, set to start on Monday and co-sponsored by both France and Saudi Arabia, was originally scheduled to begin in June but was postponed due to the 12-day war between Israel and Iran. Representatives from more than 50 nations are expected to attend.

A U.S. diplomatic cable urged foreign governments to skip the event, describing it as counterproductive to ending the war in Gaza.

Anne Bayefsky, president of Human Rights Voices and director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust, told Fox News Digital:

American taxpayers are paying a quarter of the costs of this U.N. monstrosity, warmongers dressed up as peaceniks. Why are we still footing U.N. bills? This latest U.N. confab embodies the rejectionist culture: shove a Palestinian state down Israel's throat, without negotiations, and without Palestinian acceptance of the Jewish state. It arrogantly appropriates the right to decide land ownership and who, what, where is legal and illegal. After October 7, and the reality that the Palestinian Authority serves as Hamas's wingman on the international stage, it is painfully clear that an armed Palestinian state means more war, not peace.

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, in an interview on Sunday, told La Tribune Dimanche, that "the prospect of a Palestinian state has never been so threatened—nor so necessary." The creation of a Palestinian state, he said, is "threatened by the destruction of the Gaza Strip, rampant Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank that undermines the very idea of territorial continuity, and the resignation of the international community." He also told reporters that he planned to use the UN Summit as an opportunity to push other countries to formally recognize a Palestinian state, just as French President Emmanuel Macron did last Thursday.

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, mocked the decision in social media posts.

Macron's unilateral "declaration" of a "Palestinian" state didn't say WHERE it would be. I can now exclusively disclose that France will offer the French Riviera & the new nation will be called "Franc-en-Stine."https://t.co/zCZR0Fj9tc — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 25, 2025

Major U.S. allies are refusing to follow in the footsteps of France. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, "I am very much in favor of the State of Palestine, but I am not in favor of recognizing it prior to establishing it. If something that doesn’t exist is recognized on paper, the problem could appear to be solved when it isn’t."

On Friday, a German spokesperson said: "Israel’s security is of paramount importance," so Berlin "has no plans to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a video statement, where he said that "working on a pathway to peace in the region focused on the practical solutions that will make a real difference to the lives of those who are suffering in this war." The premature recognition of a Palestinian state is not a practical solution.

By refusing to participate, the Trump administration is sending a clear message to the world: recognizing a state sympathetic to terrorism isn’t a path to peace, it’s a recipe for more war, wrapped in diplomacy; typical UN theater.

