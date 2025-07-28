VIP
Democrats Are the Physically Broken Party
Her Baby Died in Foster Care—and the State Still Won’t Explain How
Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Multiple People Injured During Mass Shooting at Casino
This Is What Marco Rubio Had to Say About JD Vance Running for...
VIP
As Adams Celebrates Taking 3,000 Illegal Guns of NYC's Streets, There Are Questions
VIP
Bill Introduced to End Handgun Rosters
Mace to Make a Major Decision About Her Political Future in the Next...
The Trump Admin Cracks Down on These States for Defying Title IX
VIP
TikTok Hired a Hate Speech Manager. Here's Why.
Bibles, Crucifixes, and Mezuzahs in the Office: Trump Admin Issues New Memo
Dem Senator Won’t Say If He’ll Run for President in 2028
Florida Senator Rick Scott Has Message for NYC Residents
President Trump Is Making American Maritime Great Again
Tipsheet

Street Elmo Crashes Anti-ICE Protest in Bizarre Showdown

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 28, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Elmo took to the streets in Portland, Oregon, to troll anti-ICE protesters outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility over the weekend.

Advertisement

An adult dressed in an Elmo costume was spotted taunting protesters, crawling on the ground, dancing, and lying in their path. Several demonstrators tried to confront the bizarre performance.

Portland's city council has been exploring ways to remove ICE from their city, which they claim has violated both the law and the city's sanctuary policies, as residents have continued to protest outside detention facilities. City councilors told a packed hearing they’re considering whether to revoke ICE’s permit to operate its South Waterfront facility, citing alleged violations of a 2011 conditional-use agreement, according to Fox News. The permit allows limited detention and administrative use, but lawmakers claim ICE has been keeping detainees there for longer than the 12-hour maximum. 

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

In one high-profile demonstration, a crowd of anti-ICE protesters tried to block law enforcement vehicles from getting in or out, prompting agents to respond with rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash bangs to clear the way. Most Portland residents blame ICE, with one such person saying that "Our values of sanctuary and humanity are under siege," and claiming that federal agents are posing a threat to everyone, not just illegal immigrants

The demonstrations began following the LA anti-ICE riots in June.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE OREGON RIOTS SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Oh, How This Now-Former Republican Has Fallen Matt Vespa
Do Republicans Have a Decent Shot at Defying History in the Midterms? Guy Benson
This Is What Marco Rubio Had to Say About JD Vance Running for President in 2028 Jeff Charles
Trump Just Ended a War Nobody Knew Was Happening Jeff Charles
Multiple People Injured During Mass Shooting at Casino Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement