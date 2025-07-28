Street Elmo Crashes Anti-ICE Protest in Bizarre Showdown

Elmo took to the streets in Portland, Oregon, to troll anti-ICE protesters outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility over the weekend.

Portland, Ore. — An individual in an Elmo costume trolls Antifa at the ICE facility, gets assaulted after trying to infiltrate the occupation encampment. pic.twitter.com/k9LLYdhKQz — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 27, 2025

After weeks of waiting, Based @elmo finally showed up at the Portland @ICEgov facility — and Antifa lost their damn minds!



While the screeching soy brigade threw tantrums, Elmo strutted like a king down the driveway, posing for the brave men and women who actually protect this… pic.twitter.com/7dFdFcz5Fk — Rhein Amacher (@RheinDAmacher) July 27, 2025

An adult dressed in an Elmo costume was spotted taunting protesters, crawling on the ground, dancing, and lying in their path. Several demonstrators tried to confront the bizarre performance.

Portland's city council has been exploring ways to remove ICE from their city, which they claim has violated both the law and the city's sanctuary policies, as residents have continued to protest outside detention facilities. City councilors told a packed hearing they’re considering whether to revoke ICE’s permit to operate its South Waterfront facility, citing alleged violations of a 2011 conditional-use agreement, according to Fox News. The permit allows limited detention and administrative use, but lawmakers claim ICE has been keeping detainees there for longer than the 12-hour maximum.

In one high-profile demonstration, a crowd of anti-ICE protesters tried to block law enforcement vehicles from getting in or out, prompting agents to respond with rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash bangs to clear the way. Most Portland residents blame ICE, with one such person saying that "Our values of sanctuary and humanity are under siege," and claiming that federal agents are posing a threat to everyone, not just illegal immigrants

The demonstrations began following the LA anti-ICE riots in June.

