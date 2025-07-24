Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James
Witkoff Ends Talks As Hamas Refuses Another Ceasefire
Meet the Anti-Trump, Russian Collusion Hoax Peddler Who's the NSA's Top Lawyer
Hollywood Actor Goes Off the Rails in Unhinged Rant About Transgender People
Defense Hegseth Responds to the ACLJ’s Finding that the Army Labeled Pro-Life Groups...
Senate Democrats Just Showed They Were Never Serious About Releasing Epstein Files
House Panel Subpoenas Bill Clinton and Others Over Epstein Files
VIP
Eight Circuit Vacates Conviction of Marijuana User for Gun Possession
High‑Confidence Fraud: How a Single Snippet Fueled a Deep‑State War
Kamala’s Ex Just Torched Her Political Future in California
RNC Co-Chair Michael Whatley Expected to Run for US Senate
Media Will Not ‘Sow Distrust’ in Trump Administration, Leavitt Says
VIP
Did You Notice Anything Strange in the Upcoming Vogue Issue?
Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Been Sentenced
Tipsheet

From San Francisco to Buffalo: ICE Continues to Crack Down on America’s Most Dangerous Illegal Aliens

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 24, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, came out swinging against the continued demonization of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (ICE). 

Advertisement

ICE agents have been facing an 830 percent increase in assaults in recent weeks following President Trump's promise to crackdown on illegal immigration and deport those who are already in the country unlawfully. While the left continues to push the narrative that ICE is targeting supposedly innocent migrants, the White House has affirmed in a recent press release that agents are apprehending the worst of the worst. 

Here are some of the illegals ICE has arrested recently. 

They include Rigoberto Sanchez-Paz, a 26-year-old from Honduras who was apprehended in San Diego. He is a known MS-13 gang member and has committed crimes like vehicle theft, grand theft, and felon in possession of a firearm. In Los Angeles, ICE apprehended Jose Andres Valencia-Hernandez, a 41-year-old illegal from Colombia who has been convicted for the manufacture, distribution, and possession of a controlled substance in El Paso, Texas.

In Buffalo, ICE arrested David Gonzalez, a 43-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, who has a prior conviction for manslaughter in Kings County, NY.

Officers also apprehended Mahamat Rozi, a 55-year-old illegal from Chad with 12 prior criminal convictions in Salt Lake City, Utah. They include felony possession of a weapon, assault, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief, DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, distribution of a controlled substance, and interfering with a police officer.

Recommended

Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Advertisement

And in San Francisco, ICE arrested Antonio Conejo-Arredondo, a 56-year-old illegal from Mexico, who was convicted of sexual assault of an unconscious victim in Riverside, California.

McLaughlin reaffirmed the White House's position.

Gang Members. Drug Traffickers. Sexual predators. These are the types of depraved criminals our brave ICE law enforcement is arresting and removing from American communities every day. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American communities. Criminal illegal aliens should leave now—if they don’t, they could end up at Guantanamo Bay, CECOT, or Alligator Alcatraz. The days of criminal aliens freely terrorizing American streets are over.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Hollywood Actor Goes Off the Rails in Unhinged Rant About Transgender People Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James Katie Pavlich
Meet the Anti-Trump, Russian Collusion Hoax Peddler Who's the NSA's Top Lawyer Matt Vespa
Kamala’s Ex Just Torched Her Political Future in California Dmitri Bolt
Here's What Alan Dershowitz Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Will Do During DOJ Meeting Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did You See This Major Update on Trump's Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Facilities? Guy Benson
Advertisement