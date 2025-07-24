From San Francisco to Buffalo: ICE Continues to Crack Down on America’s Most Dangerous Illegal Aliens

Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, came out swinging against the continued demonization of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (ICE).

ICE agents have been facing an 830 percent increase in assaults in recent weeks following President Trump's promise to crackdown on illegal immigration and deport those who are already in the country unlawfully. While the left continues to push the narrative that ICE is targeting supposedly innocent migrants, the White House has affirmed in a recent press release that agents are apprehending the worst of the worst.

Here are some of the illegals ICE has arrested recently.

They include Rigoberto Sanchez-Paz, a 26-year-old from Honduras who was apprehended in San Diego. He is a known MS-13 gang member and has committed crimes like vehicle theft, grand theft, and felon in possession of a firearm. In Los Angeles, ICE apprehended Jose Andres Valencia-Hernandez, a 41-year-old illegal from Colombia who has been convicted for the manufacture, distribution, and possession of a controlled substance in El Paso, Texas.

In Buffalo, ICE arrested David Gonzalez, a 43-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, who has a prior conviction for manslaughter in Kings County, NY.

Officers also apprehended Mahamat Rozi, a 55-year-old illegal from Chad with 12 prior criminal convictions in Salt Lake City, Utah. They include felony possession of a weapon, assault, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief, DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, distribution of a controlled substance, and interfering with a police officer.

And in San Francisco, ICE arrested Antonio Conejo-Arredondo, a 56-year-old illegal from Mexico, who was convicted of sexual assault of an unconscious victim in Riverside, California.

#EXCLUSIVE ICE and federal partners yesterday arrested an MS-13 gang member and others who @DHSgov considers the “Worst of the Worst”.



Criminal history of those arrested also includes: manslaughter, theft, drug manufacturing/distribution, DUI and “oral copulation (sex) with an… pic.twitter.com/C66sJ8z1hC — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) July 24, 2025

McLaughlin reaffirmed the White House's position.

Gang Members. Drug Traffickers. Sexual predators. These are the types of depraved criminals our brave ICE law enforcement is arresting and removing from American communities every day. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American communities. Criminal illegal aliens should leave now—if they don’t, they could end up at Guantanamo Bay, CECOT, or Alligator Alcatraz. The days of criminal aliens freely terrorizing American streets are over.

