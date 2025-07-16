‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Israel Rips UN Over Undistributed Gaza Aid

Israel on Tuesday called out the United Nations for whining about the lack of aid entering Gaza, while simultaneously leaving pallets upon pallets of aid, already within Gaza, undistributed.

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an Israeli government aid agency, released a photo of the undistributed aid and a statement on X.

This photo was taken today.



Right now, there are thousands of pallets of humanitarian aid already inside Gaza, waiting to be picked up and distributed from the crossings by UN agencies and international organizations.

Instead of publishing statements about "Gaza needing more… pic.twitter.com/mLbg8Yt627 — COGAT (@cogatonline) July 15, 2025

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a Delaware-based aid foundation, joined the Israelis in their criticism of the UN. A GHF spokesperson told Fox News Digital:

No one is limiting the U.N.’s ability to deliver aid—certainly not GHF. In fact, GHF successfully pushed for the U.N.’s reauthorization to operate after Israel reopened access to Gaza. The real problem is not access. It’s execution. The U.N. currently has thousands of pallets of aid inside Gaza awaiting distribution because their trucks are consistently looted, hijacked, or overrun by Hamas, armed gangs, or desperate civilians. This is why over 400 U.N. distribution sites sit empty.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Spokesperson Eri Kaneko cited a "restrictive operational environment" in Gaza as the reason for undistributed aid. She told Fox News:

Throughout this war, we have been clear that without meaningful safety, security or unimpeded access, large-scale humanitarian operations are impossible. Planned UN missions to deliver aid and services continue to face significant access challenges, with many either denied outright or obstructed due to unpredictable and lengthy coordination procedures.

COGAT dismissed their reasoning as nothing more than an excuse. They wrote on X that "Humanitarian responsibility means action, not excuses." The UN, however, appears content to keep blaming Israel for the aid shortage while brushing aside its security concerns about Hamas at distribution points.

The statements by both the GHF and COGAT come after the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher and others released a statement whining that "the fuel shortage in Gaza has reached critical levels."

The statement signed by several UN agencies read: "For the first time in 130 days, a small amount of fuel entered Gaza this week. This is a welcome development, but it is a small fraction of what is needed each day to keep daily life and critical aid operations running."

COGAT accused Fletcher of not knowing what his agency was up to in Gaza, and to either stay up to date on their operations within Israel, or to "stop spreading lies." They wrote: "Fuel has been entering Gaza for over a week now for essential humanitarian needs, with your coordination." On top of that, COGAT told Fox News that 66,000 gallons of fuel have been collected since last week by Gazans.