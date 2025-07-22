Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Woke UN Agency—Again

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that the United States will be withdrawing from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), citing woke policy agendas as well as a general misalignment with America First policies.

White House Deputy Spokesperson Anna Kelly said:

President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO – which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November. This president will always put America First and ensure our country’s membership in all international organizations aligns with our national interests.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce also released a statement on UNESCO and its policies are perceived by the Trump administration. She said the continued involvement of the U.S. in the organization is not in its national interest.

UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy. UNESCO’s decision to admit the ‘State of Palestine’ as a Member State is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization.

President Trump made the same move in his first term, citing similar reasons, but former President Joe Biden had the U.S. rejoined the agency in 2023.

The move comes in the wake of continued international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, due to the ongoing conflict in the region. The UN has been claiming that the amounts of food and fuel provided to the war-torn Gazans are insufficient to meet their needs. An Israeli organization, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), has taken over aid distribution, as Hamas and its operatives abused the UN sites. The UN still has pallets upon pallets of supplies waiting to be distributed, but has not attempted to distribute them or increase security measures.

Some have been concerned, as they believe the withdrawal from a UN organization, along with cuts to USAID and the State Department, will limit the United States' abilities abroad.

