Karine Jean-Pierre Subpoenaed With Other Biden Officials Over Cover-Up Allegations

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 17, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The House Oversight Committee plans to question former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in September as part of its investigation into whether top Biden staffers covered up the former president’s mental decline, according to Fox News.

A House Oversight Committee aide told reporters that she is one of four high-profile Biden officials scheduled to be questioned behind closed doors. The other officials include the former special assistant to the president and senior advisor in the White House Counsel’s Office, Ian Sams, the former deputy assistant to the president and senior deputy press secretary, Andrew Bates, and former White House chief of staff Jeff Zients. 

Bates is scheduled for questioning on September 5, Zeints on September 18, Jean-Pierre on September 12, and Sams on August 21.

The committee is digging into serious allegations that Biden’s mental decline was covered up and whether he was even aware of some of the executive orders and Presidential pardons issued under his name. 

In an interview with the New York Times on Thursday, the former President insisted that he made every decision on his own.

So far, Jill Biden’s top aide, Anthony Bernal, and former President Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, have both faced questioning in the last week, and both pleaded the Fifth. They have staunchly denied that their refusal to answer questions is an admission of guilt. 

Bernal didn’t even read his statement; his attorney did it for him. After Bernal’s deposition on Wednesday, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) publicly urged Chairman Comer (R-TN) to subpoena Jill Biden next.

Annie Tomasini, the former deputy White House chief of staff, was supposed to show up for a voluntary interview on Friday, but at her lawyer’s request, the committee went ahead and subpoenaed her instead.

