Byron Donalds Blasts Jill Biden’s Aide for Pleading the Fifth in Biden Mental Decline Probe

Dmitri Bolt
July 16, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The House Oversight Committee was slated to question Jill Biden’s top aide, Anthony Bernal, on Wednesday as part of its investigation into whether senior former White House staffers worked to cover up signs of President Biden’s mental decline. It went quickly, as Bernal, like Dr. O'Connor on July 9th, pleaded the Fifth to all of the committee's questions.

Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) wasn’t having it. Speaking to reporters, Donalds ripped into Bernal for refusing to answer a single question, calling it “crazy” that he even had his lawyer read a statement on his behalf. He cited testimony as evidence of the "highest level" of corruption occurring in former President Joe Biden's White House, and as proof that Biden was not in charge of his administration. Donalds said that as far as he is concerned, every order, bill, and memo signed by the former President is null and void. He then accused Congressional Democrats of hiding from the fact that the former President was unfit for office.

Donalds demanded that every member of the Biden Administration "needs to be subpoenaed," including Dr. Jill Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Representative Donalds reaffirmed that pleading the Fifth is a Constitutional right, and that he "respect[s] the Constitution," but accused Bernal of hiding behind it.

