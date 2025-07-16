Joe Rogan Demands Answers from Newsom on Child Vaccines, Pharma Profits, and Pandemic Regret

California Governor — and likely 2028 presidential contender — Gavin Newsom sat down with former Navy SEAL and podcast host Shawn Ryan to discuss a wide range of issues that California faces, as well as Newsom's personal life and career. During the interview that was released on Monday, Ryan asked Newsom to respond to a question sent to him by his fellow podcaster and friend, Joe Rogan. It read:

Who will be held accountable for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children, which were unnecessary and ineffective, and who will take responsibility for the unprecedented increases in myocarditis and cancer cases among them? Second to that, do you feel any remorse for that draconian decision that was obviously heavily influenced by the pharmaceutical companies’ desire for maximum profit?

Newsom denied the accusations, touting his history of passing some of the most progressive laws against Big Pharma in the country. He also defended his record during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that his state worked with the first Trump Administration and, like all other states, moved aggressively to mitigate the effects of the virus. "I mean, Florida shut down their bars and restaurants before California. The question was, when did we start to unwind some of those restrictions? California was more restrictive, and we were certainly aggressive at scale," the governor said.

On the vaccines, the governor claimed that they save lives and explained that he received feedback from independent advisors regarding their safety and efficacy.

I took their advice, not as a doctor, but as a governor. So, with humility —seriously —humility and grace, I've asked them to have that report done. It's going to be done next month. And it'll be the only state that I know of that is putting out a truly objective review of what went right and what went wrong. I know everyone’s a Godd--- genius now in hindsight. But at the time, none of us knew what we were up against, including the President of the United States, who I worked very closely with.

The governor attempted to shift the blame onto the first Trump administration, but said that the president deserves grace and humility for his decisions.

Newsom admitted he made some missteps during the pandemic, most notably, closing outdoor spaces, which he says he now regrets. Still, he defended his overall approach, insisting California took measures similar to states like Florida.

While this may have been true in the beginning, there is a glaring difference when the pandemic measures were lifted. Florida fully reopened in 2020, while California dragged its feet for another year before easing most restrictions, and didn’t officially end its emergency status until 2023.

The Governor's appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show comes as part of his bid for the 2028 Democratic nomination. He’s repeatedly tried to rebrand his policies as more moderate and nationally palatable to boost his chances at victory. He is currently polling at 10 percent, ranking third behind former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Kamala Harris, respectively. Newsom has gained more support in the polls since the beginning of 2025.