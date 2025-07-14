Ten Unaccompanied Minors Recovered From California Cannabis Farms

Details are emerging after the immigration raid on a California marijuana farm. At least 361 illegal aliens have been arrested by federal officers after operations at two marijuana grow sites in California.

Advertisement

Among those detained, fourteen children were rescued from "potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking," according to the Department of Homeland Security statement. Ten of the fourteen children were unaccompanied minors.

"This is something that is incredibly disturbing," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "It goes far beyond politics. And not only were there ten unaccompanied children at that marijuana facility, but we also apprehended 361 illegal aliens with heinous rap sheets."

UPDATE on the California marijuana facilities operation: Our brave agents arrested at least *361* illegal aliens—including criminals with convictions for rape, kidnapping, child molestation, serial burglary, hit and run, and DUI.



At that same site, @ICEgov and @CBP law… pic.twitter.com/akXt6RFOJU — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 14, 2025

Glass House Brands is licensed to grow cannabis in the state of California and also grows tomatoes and cucumbers. The brand does not expect this raid to affect future operations.

"As per the law, we verified that the warrants were valid and we complied," said Glass House in a post on X. "Workers were detained and we are assisting to provide them legal representation. Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors."

The joint operation between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was carried out Thursday. The law enforcement officers made arrests at the grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo based on criminal warrants.

During the operation, over 500 protestors gathered and began to disrupt the officer's operations. Four U.S. citizens have been arrested for assaulting or resisting federal officers.

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and Border Czar, Tom Homan, to instruct all ICE, Homeland Security, or any other Law Enforcement Officer who is on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault, to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so," said President Trump in a post on Truth Social. "I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of one person who reportedly fired a gun at federal agents. Some protesters were also captured on video throwing rocks.

Advertisement

🚨SHOOTER ON THE RUN🚨



A subject appeared to FIRE A GUN at federal agents executing a search warrant at a marijuana facility:

📌July 10 at approximately 2:26 p.m.

📌Near Camarillo, Calif.

📌On Laguna Rd., between Wood Rd. & Las Posas Rd.



💰FBI reward for information… pic.twitter.com/wisPPiNrs8 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 11, 2025

In the DHS press release, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, "We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement."