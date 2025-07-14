Trump Weighs in on Biden's Latest Autopen Admission
VIP
Overpromised and Underdelivered
Washed-Up CNN Commentator Proves Donald Trump Stole the Election
Eric Adams' Takedown of Zohran Mamdani Is About As Brutal As It Gets
You Won't Believe How Democrats Are Trying to Use EpsteinGate Against Trump
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Ready to Spill the Beans on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Operation
Defense Officials Ditch Liberal Elite Aspen Summit Just Hours Before Kickoff
Homan Drops the Hammer on Left-Wing Protester at TPUSA Summit
Adams Blasts Cuomo's Latest Decision in the NYC Mayoral Race
FDA Approves New Color Additive: Gardenia Blue
VIP
Under Biden, Illegal Aliens From This Country Crossed the Border in Droves
The Trump Administration Just Scored Another Major Victory at SCOTUS
Graham Hints at Trump’s Next Move Regarding Russia
George Santos Says He May Not Survive Prison
Tipsheet

Ten Unaccompanied Minors Recovered From California Cannabis Farms

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 14, 2025 3:50 PM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Details are emerging after the immigration raid on a California marijuana farm.  At least 361 illegal aliens have been arrested by federal officers after operations at two marijuana grow sites in California.

Advertisement

Among those detained, fourteen children were rescued from "potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking," according to the Department of Homeland Security statement. Ten of the fourteen children were unaccompanied minors. 

"This is something that is incredibly disturbing," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "It goes far beyond politics. And not only were there ten unaccompanied children at that marijuana facility, but we also apprehended 361 illegal aliens with heinous rap sheets." 

Glass House Brands is licensed to grow cannabis in the state of California and also grows tomatoes and cucumbers. The brand does not expect this raid to affect future operations. 

"As per the law, we verified that the warrants were valid and we complied," said Glass House in a post on X. "Workers were detained and we are assisting to provide them legal representation. Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors."

Recommended

The Trump Administration Just Scored Another Major Victory at SCOTUS Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The joint operation between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was carried out Thursday. The law enforcement officers made arrests at the grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo based on criminal warrants. 

During the operation, over 500 protestors gathered and began to disrupt the officer's operations. Four U.S. citizens have been arrested for assaulting or resisting federal officers. 

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and Border Czar, Tom Homan, to instruct all ICE, Homeland Security, or any other Law Enforcement Officer who is on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault, to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so," said President Trump in a post on Truth Social. "I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public."

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of one person who reportedly fired a gun at federal agents. Some protesters were also captured on video throwing rocks.

Advertisement

In the DHS press release, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin  said, "We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement." 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump Administration Just Scored Another Major Victory at SCOTUS Sarah Arnold
Washed-Up CNN Commentator Proves Donald Trump Stole the Election Jeff Charles
Eric Adams' Takedown of Zohran Mamdani Is About As Brutal As It Gets Jeff Charles
How New York Managed to Waste $100 Million on a Single Dead-End Project Guy Benson
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Ready to Spill the Beans on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Operation Jeff Charles
The Echoes of Butler Will Change America Forever Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Trump Administration Just Scored Another Major Victory at SCOTUS Sarah Arnold
Advertisement