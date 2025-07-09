Anti-ICE Protesters FAFO in San Francisco

A massive brawl erupted outside the San Francisco Immigration Court on Tuesday between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and anti-ICE protesters. Federal agents were attempting to transport a man they had detained out of the building when protesters thought it would be a good idea to try and fight back.

Agents struggled to escort the detained man through a crowd of protesters, with one officer shouting, “Stay away from my gun!” Despite the chaos, they managed to reach a van and place the man inside. Protesters then blocked the vehicle, attempting to stop it from leaving. That effort proved futile; ICE agents drove off regardless, as demonstrators clung to the van and were thrown off when the driver swerved aggressively to shake them loose. FAFO.

Another angle of the brawl was posted on Reddit. Other footage captured the incident from above: