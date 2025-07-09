Anti-ICE Protesters FAFO in San Francisco

A massive brawl erupted outside the San Francisco Immigration Court on Tuesday between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and anti-ICE protesters. Federal agents were attempting to transport a man they had detained out of the building when protesters thought it would be a good idea to try and fight back.
Agents struggled to escort the detained man through a crowd of protesters, with one officer shouting, “Stay away from my gun!” Despite the chaos, they managed to reach a van and place the man inside. Protesters then blocked the vehicle, attempting to stop it from leaving. That effort proved futile; ICE agents drove off regardless, as demonstrators clung to the van and were thrown off when the driver swerved aggressively to shake them loose. FAFO.
WATCH as San Francisco far-left mob attacks ICE agents right in front of immigration court.— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 8, 2025
Democrats want you to believe that their protests are peaceful.
https://t.co/mdKTiiJzz0
Feds Assaulted!— Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) July 9, 2025
Watch as anti-ICE rioters in San Francisco ATTACK agents and attempt to stop an ICE vehicle until they finally say ENOUGH!
Do you think Democrats are inciting this violence against Federal Agents? pic.twitter.com/mFHHqq11LB
Another angle of the brawl was posted on Reddit. Other footage captured the incident from above:
A video captured outside a San Francisco courthouse Tuesday morning shows protesters seemingly trying to block a deportation by clinging to an ICE van as it drives through the crowd. One is seen to fall from the vehicle while another holds on as it swerves.— The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) July 8, 2025
🎥: Joel Garcia pic.twitter.com/olXlrcwvEv
#ICE abduction on Montgomery in downtown San Francisco. @cnnbrk pic.twitter.com/73boMJ2MBv— Joel Garcia (@joelgarcia) July 8, 2025
