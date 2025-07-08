Stealth Bombers and Bunker Busters for Israel?

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has signaled he would be open to receiving some of the most advanced American military technology, including both B-2 stealth bombers and American bunker buster munitions, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

Netanyahu said:

Would I like to see Israel have the capacities that the United States has? Of course we’d like it. Who wouldn’t want it?

He followed up by expressing gratitude to both the American people and the Trump Administration for the military aid and continued support Israel had already received.

But we are appreciative of what assistance we’ve received, and I think it’s served not only the interest of Israel’s security but America’s security and the security of the free world.

The Prime Minister, following a meeting with President Trump on Monday night, made a visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. It is his first visit to Washington since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which was quickly brought to a close following an American strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

His meeting with both the President and the Speaker comes as a bipartisan duo, House Representatives Mike Lawler (R NY), and Josh Gottheimer (D NJ), have pushed to allow President Trump the capability to send Israel both the stealth bomber and bunker buster munitions. Their bill has three other Democratic co-sponsors, including Representative Jared Moskowitz (D FL), Tom Suozzi (D NY), and Juan Vargas (D CA).

Netanyahu has celebrated the cooperation between the United States and Israel, saying:

I have to say that the coordination between our two countries, the coordination between an American president and Israel Prime Minister has been unmatched. It offers great promise for Israel, for America, for our region and for the world.

He hinted that he may meet with President Trump for a second time before he leaves DC.