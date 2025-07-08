Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today
Independent Reporter Highlights the Left's Cult-Like Behavior Regarding the Texas Floods
Trial Begins Over Trump Admin’s Crackdown on Campus Protesters
'Are You Still Talking About Epstein?': Trump Shuts Down Reporter During Cabinet Meeting
Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Asked a Very Important Question About Jeffrey Epstein's List
Free Market No More: UChicago Now a Breeding Ground for Anti-Israel Extremism
'Inappropriate': Hunter’s Oval Office Push Raises Eyebrows
DeSantis Gives Elon Musk an Alternative to His 'America Party'
New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent...
Trump Announces US Will Send More Weapons to Ukraine
Marco Rubio Revokes Syrian Group's 'Terrorist' Status
Here's How Biden’s Team Reacted When a New York Times Reporter Got His...
USDA Announces 'National Farm Security Action Plan'
AG Secretary Brooke Rollins Says 'There Will Be No Amnesty'
Tipsheet

State Department Issues Warning After AI ‘Rubio’ Reaches Out to Foreign Ministers

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 08, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The State Department has issued warnings to U.S. Diplomats and others of attempts to impersonate the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and possibly other officials, using artificial intelligence, according to the Associated Press

Advertisement

The warning came after the department discovered the Rubio impersonator who attempted to reach out to three foreign ministers, a U.S. senator, and a governor, according to a July 3rd cable, which was first reported by The Washington Post. The scam messages were sent via text, Signal, and voice mail messages.

A copy of the cable that was shared with the Associated Press stated:

The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently investigating the matter. The department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to improve the department’s cybersecurity posture to prevent future incidents.

A State Department official said the scam messages were not very sophisticated and have thus far been unsuccessful. However, they still found it prudent to send out a warning to prevent any security breaches.

From the cable:

There is no direct cyber threat to the department from this campaign, but information shared with a third party could be exposed if targeted individuals are compromised.

Recommended

Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The FBI warned this last spring of a “malicious text and voice messaging campaign” in which actors have been attempting to impersonate United States officials. The campaign relies on basic text messages as well as AI-generated voice messages.

It is the second high-level official in the President's cabinet to face an AI-driven impersonation, the first of which was Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles. The Wall Street Journal reported on that incident in May.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FBI MARCO RUBIO NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today Matt Vespa
New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent and His Children Leah Barkoukis
Here's How Biden’s Team Reacted When a New York Times Reporter Got His Phone Number Madeline Leesman
'Inappropriate': Hunter’s Oval Office Push Raises Eyebrows Dmitri Bolt
Intelligence Operative on Epstein Files: 'This Is a Total F**king Disaster' Matt Vespa
Trial Begins Over Trump Admin’s Crackdown on Campus Protesters Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement