Free Market No More: UChicago Now a Breeding Ground for Anti-Israel Extremism

The University of Chicago used to be the epicenter of free market thinking, producing some of the greatest economists in the world, like Milton Friedman, Gary Becker, and George Stigler. Now it employs socialist and anti-Semitic filth like Assistant Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, Eman Abdelhadi.

Advertisement

Professor Abdelhadi was attending the "Socialism 2025" convention on Saturday, where she decided it would be a good idea to curse the University of Chicago, and claimed it was purely a place for her to amass power, according to Fox News.

F--- the University of Chicago, it’s evil, you know it’s a colonial landlord. Like, why would I put any of my political energy into this space? I kind of had a little bit of disdain for people who spent their time doing that,

Socialism 2025 describes itself as "a four-day conference bringing together thousands of socialists and radical activists from around the country to take part in discussions about social movements, abolition, Marxism, decolonization, working-class history, and the debates and strategies for organizing today." The conference is a prime place for a professor working for a prestigious American university to share their self-destructing ideologies, and pat herself on the back for her opinions against her employer.

The professor said she realized that the University of Chicago is one of the largest employers in Chicago, giving her prime access to thousands of people she could attempt to rally to her cause. She said:

This is a painful lesson that a lot of us in the Palestine solidarity movement have been learning is that we don’t have power… what we don’t have is power… the question I’m asking myself, and I’m asking you to ask yourself, ‘is where can I actually build power?’

A university that was known for leading the fight for freedom is the best place for her to build anti-Israel and pro-socialist coalitions.

Turns out, I work at one of the biggest employers in the city of Chicago. I work at a place that is a landlord, a healthcare provider, a police force, f--- that s---, but, they are, and a place where I have access to thousands of people that I could potentially organize… actually, this is where I need to build power. That’s possible structural leverage,

Eman Abdelhadi: “F*** the University of Chicago... but it’s my best shot at power.”



At Socialism 2025, @UChicago professor Eman Abdelhadi called her employer “evil colonial landlord."



Use it. Organize it. Seize its structural leverage.



“We don’t have power... but I work at one… pic.twitter.com/Mes06SYMEp — Stu (@thestustustudio) July 6, 2025

American universities since the Hamas October 7th attacks of 2023 have become ripe with anti-Semitic groups like "Students For Justice in Palestine" and left-wing professors sympathetic to their cause. Professors and students alike have chanted for the destruction of the Israeli state, and gone so far as to support terrorist organizations that oppose Israel. Professor Abdelhadi is now another notable example, and hopefully, the University will take swift action against her.

Advertisement

President Trump and his administration have sought to punish universities that have failed to protect Jewish students and reprimand their rising anti-Semitism. This includes proposed policies of revoking the green cards of students who are pro-Hamas. As of now, those policies are being challenged in the courts.