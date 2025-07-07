Surprise: The Left Is Using the Horrific Texas Floods to Push Their Climate Agenda

The Left, as per usual, has chosen to exploit a terrible tragedy, attempting to place blame for the flash flood in Texas on President Trump and his DOGE cuts, which they claim hurt the National Weather Service.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt vehemently denied that the DOGE cuts were responsible for the tragedy.

"These [TX] offices were fully staffed. The San Angelo office was fully staffed with 12 forecast meteorologists;

there were no vacancies. The San Antonio office was operating with 11 forecasters &...the union themselves said there was adequate staffing...… pic.twitter.com/WRVaEDz81B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2025

Others, like disgraced pediatrician Dr. Christina B. Propst, have blamed the tragedy on climate change. Propst wrote on Facebook, "Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts."

Meet Dr. Christina Propst.

Propst was affiliated with Blue Fish Pediatrics in Texas. In the aftermath of a devastating flood that claimed the lives of over 80 people, she posted a vile message saying she was only praying for the safety of “visitors, children, non-MAGA voters, and… pic.twitter.com/ebYHZ6S2Ap — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 7, 2025

Many other leftists have continued to blame the tragedy on climate change, without properly examining the typical climate of the region. Democrat politicians like former Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), former Obama aide David Axelrod, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), and others have made comments pinning the flash flood on climate change.

It is hard to make the Texas flood tragedy worse, except to know that on the same day Trump signed a bill cratering solar and wind energy that is vital in the battle against the climate change making these torrential rains more frequent. https://t.co/jL82vB3eqC — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) July 5, 2025

"Waste, fraud & abuse" is a handy mantra. And they surely exist, in & out of government.

But cutting vital services like the weather service has predictable, hazardous consequences--especially when catastrophic weather events are becoming more frequent!https://t.co/Xb2jxgLkN4 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 6, 2025

Accurate weather forecasting helps avoid fatal disasters. There are consequences to Trump’s brainless attacks on public workers, like meteorologists. https://t.co/CRteXdFvL0 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 5, 2025

Blaming the tragedy on climate change is entirely a political game, one the Democrats jump at the chance to play. Steve Milloy, the Senior Policy Fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, said in a statement:

It's sad to see the radical climate movement trying to exploit the tragic Texas flooding to advance its political agenda. Just for the record, this area of Texas is known for flash floods, extreme rainfall is not correlated with emissions, and there hasn't even been any 'global warming' over the past five days. Moreover, the National Weather Service was sufficiently staffed and issued warnings in time for local officials to be aware of the risks. Investigation will show how the warning system failed, and improvements will be made. We should pray for the families and condemn the climate ambulance chasers.