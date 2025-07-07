White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Nukes Lib Media From Orbit on Texas Flood...
Surprise: The Left Is Using the Horrific Texas Floods to Push Their Climate Agenda

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 07, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Left, as per usual, has chosen to exploit a terrible tragedy, attempting to place blame for the flash flood in Texas on President Trump and his DOGE cuts, which they claim hurt the National Weather Service. 

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt vehemently denied that the DOGE cuts were responsible for the tragedy.

Others, like disgraced pediatrician Dr. Christina B. Propst, have blamed the tragedy on climate change. Propst wrote on Facebook, "Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts."

Many other leftists have continued to blame the tragedy on climate change, without properly examining the typical climate of the region. Democrat politicians like former Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), former Obama aide David Axelrod, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), and others have made comments pinning the flash flood on climate change.

Blaming the tragedy on climate change is entirely a political game, one the Democrats jump at the chance to play. Steve Milloy, the Senior Policy Fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, said in a statement:

It's sad to see the radical climate movement trying to exploit the tragic Texas flooding to advance its political agenda. Just for the record, this area of Texas is known for flash floods, extreme rainfall is not correlated with emissions, and there hasn't even been any 'global warming' over the past five days. Moreover, the National Weather Service was sufficiently staffed and issued warnings in time for local officials to be aware of the risks. Investigation will show how the warning system failed, and improvements will be made. We should pray for the families and condemn the climate ambulance chasers.

