ICE Tells LA Mayor to Go Back to Ghana

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) responded to a comment by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who told ICE agents carrying out deportation efforts to "go home."

Mayor Bass held a press conference on Tuesday, responding to a lawsuit against the city of LA and its sanctuary city policies by the Trump Administration. During the conference, she claimed to fight for all Angelenos, which happens to include the illegal ones.

Those being snatched off city streets, chased through parking lots, and grabbed out of their cars are our neighbors, our coworkers, and our family members.



We will stand strong for every Angeleno. pic.twitter.com/GeZyJj5rd0 — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 1, 2025

She also stated that she "would like for the ICE raids to stop. [LA] would like the array of federal officials or civilians dressed as federal officials to go home."

In a statement given to Fox News by Emily Covington, assistant director of the ICE Office of Public Affairs, they said:

ICE isn't going anywhere and will continue to do what Mayor Bass has utterly failed to do – protect the citizens of Los Angeles. If she wants distance from federal law enforcement, I'm sure there is an upcoming diplomatic trip to Ghana,

Mayor Karen Bass had made a controversial trip to Ghana earlier this year to attend the country’s presidential inauguration. While she was away, a fire was ripping its way through her city, which destroyed large portions of the Pacific Palisades. Prior to her departure, she was made aware of possible fires breaking out by the National Weather Service. She chose to leave anyway.