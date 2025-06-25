Trump Eviscerates Socialist NYC Mayoral Candidate, Offers Some Hilarious Advice for Democr...
Tulsi Gabbard: Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan Are Gone

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 25, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Tulsi Gabbard revealed in a post on X that "new intelligence" has confirmed the destruction of Iran's three key nuclear facilities, Fordown, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Since the American strike on Iran on Sunday, media outlets like CNN, BBC, NPR, The New York Times, and The Washington Post indicated that early intel reports, which were leaked to the press, showed that the bunker buster bombs did not destroy the underground nuclear facilities. They argued the strike had only delayed the Iranian nuclear program by months. 

However, the Director of National Intelligence said that, according to new intelligence, the Iranians would have to reconstruct all three facilities, which would likely take years, to rebuild their nuclear program. Gabbard emphasized that initial reports were leaked and selectively covered by mainstream media news outlets in an effort to undermine President Trump's credibility. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also came out swinging against the mainstream media at Wednesday's NATO summit. He announced that there would also be a criminal investigation into who leaked classified and low-confidence intel to the media.

Intelligence by the Israel Atomic Energy Commission also said that the Iranian nuclear sites are considered "inoperable." This assessment, along with further American reports, has only renewed the trust in President Trump.

This information comes as the Democrats and some conservative commentators have come out in opposition to the strikes, citing concerns about setting off another World War or starting a conlfict that could endanger American lives. As of Wednesday, no American soldier has been harmed either in the American operation (Operation Midnight Hammer) or in the subsequent retaliatory attacks by Iran.

