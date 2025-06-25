Trump Announces New Talks With Iran and They Aren't About Nukes
WH Shares Israel Atomic Energy Commission's Assessment on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Following US Strikes

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 25, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The White House distributed a statement to reporters on Wednesday from the Israel Atomic Energy Commission giving their assessment of the damage U.S. strikes inflicted on key Iranian nuclear facilities. 

“The devastating US strike on Fordo destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable,” the IAEC statement reads. 

Iran’s nuclear weapons program has now been set back “by many years” following U.S. and Israeli strikes, the statement added.  

“We assess that the American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran’s military nuclear program, has set back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years,” IAEC said. “The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material.”

The statement comes after CNN reported that U.S. strikes against three of Iran’s nuclear sites did not destroy the nation’s nuclear program—a claim fiercely disputed by the administration. 

“This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as ‘top secret’ but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”  

Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighed in on Wednesday: 

As Katie reported earlier, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said a criminal leak investigation is now underway. 

In addition to the IAEC's assessment, the White House released statements from a number of experts and top officials on the damage U.S. strikes did to Iran's nuclear facilities. 

"Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Have Been Obliterated — and Suggestions Otherwise are Fake News," the White House said. 

