'Peaceful Protests' Cost LA Taxpayers $32 Million and Counting

President Trump's attempt to deport illegal immigrants in early June was met with significant backlash across the country. The pinnacle of the resistance was in the form of so-called "peaceful" protests in Los Angeles against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, which eventually spread to New York and other major American cities.

The "peaceful protests" were not quelled until President Trump deployed nearly 4,000 California National Guard troops and around 700 U.S. Marines to support local law enforcement and secure federal buildings. California Governor Gavin Newsom, LA Mayor Karen Bass, and other Democratic leaders insisted the demonstrations were "mostly peaceful." But the bill left behind tells a different story.

According to LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia, taxpayers are on the hook for roughly $32 million in costs tied to the unrest, including $29.5 million for LAPD emergency response and another $1.4 million for citywide cleanup and repairs to damaged public property.

The $32 million figure does not include potential lawsuits that could follow the riots. These may involve claims against law enforcement for excessive force, wrongful arrests, or civil rights violations. Others could target the city itself for what critics describe as an inadequate response to vandalism and property damage. The Los Angeles City Council has also signaled it could sue the federal government over 'unconstitutional' immigration raids. Separately, groups like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) could face legal challenges for allegedly using public funds to support or incite the unrest.

What do top Democrats have to say about a "peaceful protest" that cost taxpayers $32 million? Nothing.