Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire
Man Connected With Fertility Clinic Bombing Dies in Custody
Even Democrats Know That Impeaching Trump Is a Fool's Errand
ICE Arrests Former IRGC Member, Army Sniper in Wake of Iran Strike
CNN Anchor Has a 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful' Moment Concerning Iran
In the Biggest Threats to Our Country: NYC Is About to Elect a...
VIP
In Just 48 Hours, Trump Reshapes the Middle East and Silences Doubters
Operation Dragon Eye: Most Successful Child Rescue Operation in USMS History
AOC Crumbles After Trump Nukes Her Over Calls for Impeachment —'Just a Silly...
Ceasefire Gives Iranian People Opportunity to ‘Rise Up,’ Says Israeli Ambassador
VIP
This Republican Senator Thought About Switching to the Democratic Caucus
Have You Seen Oil Prices Today?
Socialist Mamdani Promises State-Run Grocery Stores in NYC
House Already Defeats Plan to Impeach Trump Over Iran
Tipsheet

'Peaceful Protests' Cost LA Taxpayers $32 Million and Counting

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 24, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

President Trump's attempt to deport illegal immigrants in early June was met with significant backlash across the country. The pinnacle of the resistance was in the form of so-called "peaceful" protests in Los Angeles against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, which eventually spread to New York and other major American cities. 

Advertisement

The "peaceful protests" were not quelled until President Trump deployed nearly 4,000 California National Guard troops and around 700 U.S. Marines to support local law enforcement and secure federal buildings. California Governor Gavin Newsom, LA Mayor Karen Bass, and other Democratic leaders insisted the demonstrations were "mostly peaceful." But the bill left behind tells a different story. 

According to LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia, taxpayers are on the hook for roughly $32 million in costs tied to the unrest, including $29.5 million for LAPD emergency response and another $1.4 million for citywide cleanup and repairs to damaged public property. 

The $32 million figure does not include potential lawsuits that could follow the riots. These may involve claims against law enforcement for excessive force, wrongful arrests, or civil rights violations. Others could target the city itself for what critics describe as an inadequate response to vandalism and property damage. The Los Angeles City Council has also signaled it could sue the federal government over 'unconstitutional' immigration raids. Separately, groups like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) could face legal challenges for allegedly using public funds to support or incite the unrest.

Recommended

AOC Crumbles After Trump Nukes Her Over Calls for Impeachment —'Just a Silly Girl' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

What do top Democrats have to say about a "peaceful protest" that cost taxpayers $32 million? Nothing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Crumbles After Trump Nukes Her Over Calls for Impeachment —'Just a Silly Girl' Sarah Arnold
Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
In the Biggest Threats to Our Country: NYC Is About to Elect a Muslim Socialist as Mayor Sarah Arnold
Have You Seen Oil Prices Today? Madeline Leesman
Jasmine Crockett: I'm Supposed to Make the 'F***ing Decision' About Iran Madeline Leesman
Dem Senate Parliamentarian Delivers a Death Blow to Trump's Goal of Reining in Rogue Judges Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

AOC Crumbles After Trump Nukes Her Over Calls for Impeachment —'Just a Silly Girl' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement