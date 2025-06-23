Court Strikes Down Louisiana’s Ten Commandments in the Classroom

A Federal Appellate Court in a unanimous decision ruled on Friday that a Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in every public school classroom is unconstitutional, according to the LA Times.

Advertisement

Supporters of the law claimed that displaying the Ten Commandments served a purely historical purpose to help students understand the foundations of American principles. Critics, however, pointed to the First Amendment, arguing that the law infringed on religious liberty and violated the Establishment Clause. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the critics, referencing the Supreme Court’s decision in Stone v. Graham, which struck down a comparable Kentucky law for breaching the Establishment Clause. The Court has long been cautious of allowing "state-sponsored" religion in public schools.

Legal experts expect this case to make it to the Supreme Court, in a test of the now conservative court, and whether they will side with precedent or narrow the interpretation of the Establishment Clause as many conservatives wish to see.

Republicans have long argued for a narrower interpretation, claiming the Establishment Clause was intended only to prevent the creation of a national church rather than to prevent religion in broader public spaces. They contend that religious symbols like the Ten Commandments or phrases such as “In God We Trust” reflect America’s historical values, not a government endorsement of religion. Many also argue that court precedents have gone too far, suppressing traditional expressions of faith and misapplying the Constitution. These concerns come as the United States moves towards a more secular population. Conservatives blame a lack of religion for the many ills in society and believe that engagement with religion is the cure.



