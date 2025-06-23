Trump Responds to Iran’s Latest Missile Attack
BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back
What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Reconciliat...
VIP
What Do Normal People Think About Trump?
VIP
Welcome Back, Patriots: Watch the B-2 Fleet Return From Its Iran Bombing Run
Greg Abbott Just Said 'NO' to Dan Patrick's War on Weed
This Is Who Warned Qatar Before Iran Launched Missiles at US Military Bases
Another Federal Agency Just Issued a Warning About 'Sleeper Cells' After Iran Vows...
Surprise, Surprise: Progressives Side With Iran Over America
The Iranian Regime Stands at the Precipice
CA Secretary of State Took Issue With Reforms to Fix State Election Concerns....
VIP
This Historic All-Women's College Just Got Slapped With a Title IX Complaint
Nebraska Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Chinese Company Temu
Israel Responds to the EU's Human Rights Review
Tipsheet

Court Strikes Down Louisiana’s Ten Commandments in the Classroom

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 23, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File

A Federal Appellate Court in a unanimous decision ruled on Friday that a Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in every public school classroom is unconstitutional, according to the LA Times

Advertisement

Supporters of the law claimed that displaying the Ten Commandments served a purely historical purpose to help students understand the foundations of American principles. Critics, however, pointed to the First Amendment, arguing that the law infringed on religious liberty and violated the Establishment Clause. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the critics, referencing the Supreme Court’s decision in Stone v. Graham, which struck down a comparable Kentucky law for breaching the Establishment Clause. The Court has long been cautious of allowing "state-sponsored" religion in public schools.

Legal experts expect this case to make it to the Supreme Court, in a test of the now conservative court, and whether they will side with precedent or narrow the interpretation of the Establishment Clause as many conservatives wish to see. 

Republicans have long argued for a narrower interpretation, claiming the Establishment Clause was intended only to prevent the creation of a national church rather than to prevent religion in broader public spaces. They contend that religious symbols like the Ten Commandments or phrases such as “In God We Trust” reflect America’s historical values, not a government endorsement of religion. Many also argue that court precedents have gone too far, suppressing traditional expressions of faith and misapplying the Constitution. These concerns come as the United States moves towards a more secular population. Conservatives blame a lack of religion for the many ills in society and believe that engagement with religion is the cure. 

Recommended

What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Reconciliation Bill Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags:

LOUISIANA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Reconciliation Bill Matt Vespa
This Is Who Warned Qatar Before Iran Launched Missiles at US Military Bases Jeff Charles
BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
The Trump White House Tried to Call This Top Democrat About the Iran Strikes. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
Trump Threatens Top Putin Ally for Using the 'N-Word' Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Reconciliation Bill Matt Vespa
Advertisement