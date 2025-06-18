Chuck Schumer's Latest Deflection About the Biden Health Cover Up Is Beyond Absurd
Tipsheet

Sunny Hostin Sides With Tehran? The Left Can't Stand Israel Winning

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 18, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Many on the Left seemed to be waiting for the next opportunity to condemn Israel. First, it was accusations of genocide in Gaza. Now it’s hand-wringing over a "problematic" preemptive strike against the world’s foremost sponsor of terrorism. The View's Sunny Hostin revealed her stunning capacity for anti-intellectualism in claiming that it was illegal, under international law, for Israel to strike Iran. 

She compared Israel’s strike to a foreign power launching a preemptive attack on the United States. The analogy doesn't even apply. The U.S. isn't surrounding its adversaries with armed proxies or calling for their destruction. Iran is. Israel’s actions weren't unfounded. They are a calculated response to a regime that openly funds and directs attacks against it, and threatens the world with its push for nuclear weapon capabilities. 

Sunny Hostin, after getting pushback even from her progressive co-hosts, decided to try and save face by claiming "Criticism of the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic. I am criticizing Benjamin Netanyahu," a favorite talking point of anti-semites.

Unfortunately for Sunny, Israelis overwhelmingly support the operation in Iran regardless of political party. Support for the military campaign exceeds 70 percent in Israel, which means this is not just a policy of Bibi Netanyahu. 

Not only are Israel's strikes on Iran legal and moral, but they are also among the most effective military operations in recent history. Since Friday, Israel has delivered an overwhelming military campaign, decapitating the leadership of the Revolutionary Guard, crippling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, and maintaining uncontested control over its airspace. President Trump had to intervene when Israel spoke of an operation to kill the Ayatollah. The President felt strongly enough to demand an "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" from Iran and threaten the Supreme Leader. He has continued to argue that Iran can not continue its path to nuclear weapons. If they do, it spells disaster for the region and the world. 

After years of exporting terror abroad and crushing dissent at home, Iran’s leadership is finally facing the consequences.

