GM to Invest $4 Billion in Its U.S. Manufacturing Plants

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 11, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In another win for the Trump administration, General Motors (GM) has pledged to invest $4 billion in its U.S. manufacturing plants over the next 2 years. This investment will give GM the ability to create more than two million vehicles per year in the U.S. Manufacturing plants in Michigan, Kansas, and Tennessee will expand their finished vehicle production of GM’s most popular vehicles. Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of GM said:

We believe the future of transportation will be driven by American innovation and manufacturing expertise...Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to build vehicles in the U.S and to support American jobs. We're focused on giving customers choice and offering a broad range of vehicles they love.

The President of GM, Mark Reuss, restated their commitment to providing jobs and livelihoods for hardworking Americans.

Today’s news goes well beyond the investment numbers — this is about hardworking Americans making vehicles they are proud to build and that customers are proud to own...As you travel the country, you can see firsthand the scale of our manufacturing footprint and the positive economic impact on our communities and our country.

General Motors has 50 manufacturing plants in the United States, with nearly one million Americans depending on GM for employment. 

GM is the latest company to pledge investment in the U.S., following an investment pledge of $20 billion by Amazon earlier this week. President Trump pledged to bring manufacturing jobs back home in his run for President, and as a reason for imposing his Liberation Day tariffs.

