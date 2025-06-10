Major Company Announces Biggest Corporate Investment in Pennsylvania's History

Amazon announced a massive investment in rural Pennsylvania on Monday to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud computing technologies.

The $20 billion investment is the largest corporate investment in the commonwealth’s history and will create 1,250 new high-skilled jobs, while supporting thousands more throughout the data center supply chain, according to a statement.

Salem Township and Falls Township are the first sites for the campuses though other communities in the Keystone State are being considered.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $26 billion in Pennsylvania, contributing more than $26 billion to the Commonwealth’s GDP and supporting 27,000 full and part-time jobs, as well as 37,100 indirect jobs across various facilities.

Amazon will bring training and education programs, including data center technician programs, fiber optic fusion splicing workshops, and STEM awareness and learning opportunities for K-12 schools, to local communities.

Amazon is launching the Amazon Northeastern Pennsylvania Community Fund with a $250,000 commitment for grants up to $10,000 supporting STEM education, sustainability and environment, digital skills, culture and heritage, health and well-being. (Amazon)

Amazon's Vice President of Public Policy Shannon Kellogg said the Trump administration is working hard to make it easier to develop the necessary infrastructure in the U.S.

"We work very closely with the Trump administration in terms of understanding the types of things that they're trying to do to spur continued data center investment across the U.S. and that includes, as you probably have been tracking some executive orders that they've released," Kellogg told FOX Business. "They have a number of policies that they have been advancing to make it easier to develop data center infrastructure here in the U. S. Including what can be done to make permitting more streamlined and faster.

"That includes just how we're building up the data centers and the processes and permitting around that, but power, power is central to all this," Kellogg continued. "You have to have the energy in order to enable this type of continued build out of infrastructure in the U.S., and so the administration is really focused on what can be done to expand the generation and transmission of power across the country."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and other elected officials celebrated the news.

"This initial investment from Amazon will create thousands of good-paying, stable jobs as Pennsylvania workers build, maintain, and operate the first two data center campuses in Luzerne County and Bucks County,” he said. “Our team worked closely with local leaders and Amazon to land this deal, and we continue to be actively engaged on securing additional sites in Pennsylvania—helping them secure local support, developing the infrastructure needed to support more data centers, and ensuring our permitting processes move quickly and efficiently. With this historic announcement, we’re creating opportunity for our workers, generating new revenue for our local communities, and ensuring the future of AI runs right through Pennsylvania."

