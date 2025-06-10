Riley Gaines Wins! Simone Biles Issues Apology

Simone Biles has officially backed down from her fight with Riley Gaines over whether or not men belong in women's sports. She recently posted on X, in an odd PR firm sort of style, apologizing for resorting to personal attacks against Riley Gaines. Biles claimed that "these are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to..." She claimed that she "was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports. My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny..." Yet she has no objection to little girls having their own opportunities taken away by boys who play in their sports. Her argument was applied to a much broader scope in defending men competing in women's sports.

I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport. The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me… — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 10, 2025

This apology comes after she engaged Riley Gains in an X post as a "sore loser" and as "sick" for trying to ensure fairness in women's sports. Gaines is a conservative activist fighting to keep men (including men who think they are women) out of women's sports. Gaines tied with male swimmer William ('Lia') Thomas in a National Championships race in 2022. She was forced to forgo the first-place prize because the NCAA wanted a man holding her trophy to celebrate a "transgender" champion.