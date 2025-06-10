Newsom Tried to Lie About Trump and Got Crushed With Receipts
The Numbers Are in: Here's How Many Arrests ICE Has Made Since Trump...
Riley Gaines Wins! Simone Biles Issues Apology

Dmitri Bolt
June 10, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Simone Biles has officially backed down from her fight with Riley Gaines over whether or not men belong in women's sports. She recently posted on X, in an odd PR firm sort of style, apologizing for resorting to personal attacks against Riley Gaines.  Biles claimed that "these are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to..." She claimed that she "was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports. My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny..." Yet she has no objection to little girls having their own opportunities taken away by boys who play in their sports. Her argument was applied to a much broader scope in defending men competing in women's sports.

This apology comes after she engaged Riley Gains in an X post as a "sore loser" and as "sick" for trying to ensure fairness in women's sports. Gaines is a conservative activist fighting to keep men (including men who think they are women) out of women's sports. Gaines tied with male swimmer William ('Lia') Thomas in a National Championships race in 2022. She was forced to forgo the first-place prize because the NCAA wanted a man holding her trophy to celebrate a "transgender" champion. 

