Tipsheet

Riley Gaines and Simone Biles Had a Showdown About Transgender Athletes

Madeline Leesman
June 07, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

On Friday, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines went back and forth on X over the issue of male athletes masquerading as women in women’s sports. 

It all started when Gaines posted a photo of a high school softball league that won a state championship. Gaines noted that the “star player” on the squad is a boy who thinks he is a girl.

“To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines said in response to the post about the team.

“Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male,” Biles said to Gaines in response.

“This is so disappointing," Gaines wrote. “My take is the least controversial take on the planet. Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.”

“Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028,” Gaines added. “And the subtle hint at ‘body-shaming’ ???? Plzzzz I’ m 5’5.” 

Biles added, “[Riley Gaines] You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

Taylor Silverman, another female athlete who lost out on awards to a man, chimed in. 

“If Larry Nassar came out as “trans” would you want him moved to a women’s prison?” Silverman said, referring to the disgraced former physician for the United States women’s national gymnastics team. 

Gaines followed up with pointing out that Biles had to witness sexual abuse from Nassar, but believes that female athletes should have to share locker rooms with male athletes.

