Trump Spoke With Putin. Here's What Happened.
The DOGE Cuts Are on the Way
Enough of the CBO's Fearmongering About Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
BREAKING: Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Terror Suspect's Family
Major Bank Reverses Ridiculous Anti-Gunner Policy After Seven Years
ACLU Accuses Small Towns of Trampling Over the First Amendment
What Democrats Just Found Out About Young Male Voters Isn't Worth $20 Million...
VIP
USA Today Weeps for the Daughter of Gaza Firebomber, and Amanpour Says US...
Trump Dumps Federalist Society, Turns to MAGA Allies
VIP
Does Arrest of Suspected Terrorist Boulder Attack Mean Trump Can Go Harder on...
Congresswoman Claims Immigrants Are Needed to 'Wipe Our A**ses'
BBC Doubles Down on Libelous Claim Against IDF
Jasmine Crockett Makes Her Official Bid for a Leadership Position on This House...
Rubio Weighs in After South Korea Elects New President
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Says No Evidence Trump’s Executive Order Threatens FEC Independence

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 04, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a case brought by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) against the Trump administration's executive orders, arguing that the independence of the Federal Election Committee (FEC) was significantly threatened, according to Fox News

Advertisement

The executive order referenced is Section 7 of Executive Order 14215, which states that:

The President and the Attorney General, subject to the President's supervision and control, shall provide authoritative interpretations of law for the executive branch...No employee of the executive branch acting in their official capacity may advance an interpretation of the law as the position of the United States that contravenes the President or the Attorney General's opinion on a matter of law...

The DNC argues that under this section, the President has the authority to order the FEC to take a position on any question of law within the FEC's jurisdiction. In other words, they worried that the Trump administration had given itself the ability to force the FEC to take favorable positions that would ultimately help Republicans and harm Democrats. This would theoretically stretch from issues regarding donor disclosure requirements to prioritizing investigations of campaign finance law violations.

Recommended

BREAKING: Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Terror Suspect's Family Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The Biden-era judge presiding over the case disagrees. United States District Judge Amir Ali dismissed the case "for lack of a concrete and imminent injury sufficient to establish standing." He further argued that there was no evidence that the Trump administration had taken effective steps to infringe on how the FEC operates. 

Tags: DNC DONALD TRUMP JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Terror Suspect's Family Jeff Charles
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Kennedy and Hawley Humiliate Dem Witness During Hearing on National Injunctions Dmitri Bolt
Trump Dumps Federalist Society, Turns to MAGA Allies Dmitri Bolt
Trump Spoke With Putin. Here's What Happened. Katie Pavlich
The DOGE Cuts Are on the Way Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Terror Suspect's Family Jeff Charles
Advertisement