Tipsheet

Trump Admin Unveils Plan to Make Firing Federal Employees Easier

Dmitri Bolt
June 02, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Trump Administration unveiled a plan Monday morning to make it easier to fire federal employees, according to Fox News. The cumbersome process, as it stands, presents a multitude of issues to both government efficiency and the taxpayers. The current process for termination can take anywhere from a month, at its shortest, to longer if the employee decides to contest the decision.

As a result, federal employees are more willing to engage in poor performance, and managers are more likely to overlook poor performance to avoid the lengthy process that would lead to their termination. The lack of accountability within the federal government lowers morale for effective employees, especially when those who don't pull their weight go unpunished as the incentive structure benefits laziness in employees.

The Trump Administration's new rule would shorten the process significantly, almost mirroring the timeline of termination in the private sector. The process could now be immediate, ensuring that federal employees in public service can be held to account, rather than remaining a drain on taxpayers. This is another step in the right direction for holding the federal government accountable to those it serves.

This comes as the administration engages in legal battles to cut the size of the federal workforce or to carry out Reductions in Force (RIFs). The move was blocked by lower courts in late May, creating confusion about what steps federal agencies can take to reduce the number of employees they have. President Trump's legal team appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court, arguing that "the lower court's decision had inflicted 'ongoing and severe harm' on the executive branch," according to Fox News.

If Trump is successful in his efforts, we could see improved efficacy of government employees and a system designed to work for the public interest as opposed to the purely bloated and unaccountable bureaucracy Americans have become accustomed to.

