antifa

Mumford & Sons Musician Releases Statement After Praising Andy Ngo

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 10:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
Mumford & Sons Musician Releases Statement After Praising Andy Ngo

Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall is in hiding after tweeting his support of Andy Ngo's work. Ngo has been exposing Antifa violence for the past few years, documented in his book "Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy."

“Congratulations @MrAndyNgo," Marshall wrote on Saturday. "Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man."

But critics piled on and identified Marshall as a "right-wing agitator" or even a "Nazi" for praising Ngo.

As expected, the musician has released an apology. In a statement, Marshall acknowledges now that the book he endorsed has "caused pain" and he's decided the best course of action is to "take time away from the band to examine my blindspots."

Conservatives were disappointed in Marshall for being the latest victim of cancel culture.

Antifa activists set fire to the Portland courthouse Thursday night, when people were still inside the building.

“I grieve for those who are made to suffer because they dare to read my work, or talk to me,” Ngo tweeted this week.

Last week, Ngo mused that "the hard-left has done away with tolerance" and are "working to mainstream the position that their political opponents should be harassed, intimidated, maimed or even killed." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Senator Tim Scott Blasts Don Lemon for 'Woke Supremacy'
Katie Pavlich

Pentagon Enraged Over Tucker Carlson's Criticism. The Fox News Host Responds.
Leah Barkoukis
Woke Tales: Prep School Indoctrination, Racialized Poetry Translation, and Culinary 'Appropriation'
Guy Benson
Jerry Nadler Calls For Cuomo to Resign
Reagan McCarthy

Pelosi: 'Of Course' House Dems Could Remove Republican Who Won Tight Race
Leah Barkoukis
'Are They More Important Than Us?': What the Immigration Crisis Looks Like from a Bar at the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular