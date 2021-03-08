Online Mob Tries to Cancel 'Mumford & Sons' Member Because He Praised Andy Ngo's Antifa Book

Winston Marshall, who plays the banjo for "Mumford & Sons," received heavy backlash from the online mob after he praised journalist Andy Ngo's new book exposing the Antifa movement.

Marshall posted a picture of Ngo's book, titled "Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy," along with the following caption, "Congratulations @MrAndyNgo. Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man." Ngo responded to Marshall thanking him for the compliment.

Thank you so much. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2021

After the pile on, Marshall deleted the tweet, though disdain towards him continued on Twitter, with some news outlets calling Ngo a "right-wing agitator."

so Winston Marshall has deleted his tweet but of course it's archived by archive dot org, so importantly his views can still be heard https://t.co/xWtGdqZPKw pic.twitter.com/XagdlHFpJ3 — Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) March 7, 2021

Mumford and Sons banjo player Winston Marshall praises right-wing agitator Andy Ngo as a "brave man": https://t.co/AHBfNMLH44 pic.twitter.com/vEcOS5mPPq — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) March 7, 2021

Antifa might call themselves ‘anti-fascists’ but their approach has been anything but.



They’ve bullied/abused people like @MrAndyNgo for having different perspectives.



Much like the ‘anti-racists’, who racially abuse people who don’t fit the mould.



What happened to tolerance? — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) March 7, 2021

"The hard-left has done away with tolerance. They’re working to mainstream the position that their political opponents should be harassed, intimidated, maimed or even killed. In Portland, the antifa danced in the street after Aaron Danielson was murdered by one of their members," Ngo tweeted in response to the outrage. "In fact, one of the main reasons #antifa hate the mainstream left (liberals) is because of their reluctance to embrace political violence & terrorism. Antifa are working to change this though & they’re having some success. See liberal legacy US media commentators for examples."