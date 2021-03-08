antifa

Online Mob Tries to Cancel 'Mumford & Sons' Member Because He Praised Andy Ngo's Antifa Book

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Mar 08, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Winston Marshall, who plays the banjo for "Mumford & Sons," received heavy backlash from the online mob after he praised journalist Andy Ngo's new book exposing the Antifa movement.

Marshall posted a picture of Ngo's book, titled "Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy," along with the following caption, "Congratulations @MrAndyNgo. Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man." Ngo responded to Marshall thanking him for the compliment.

After the pile on, Marshall deleted the tweet, though disdain towards him continued on Twitter, with some news outlets calling Ngo a "right-wing agitator."

"The hard-left has done away with tolerance. They’re working to mainstream the position that their political opponents should be harassed, intimidated, maimed or even killed. In Portland, the antifa danced in the street after Aaron Danielson was murdered by one of their members," Ngo tweeted in response to the outrage. "In fact, one of the main reasons #antifa hate the mainstream left (liberals) is because of their reluctance to embrace political violence & terrorism. Antifa are working to change this though & they’re having some success. See liberal legacy US media commentators for examples."

