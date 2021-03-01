VIP

Why the World Economic Forum Edited a COVID-related Tweet

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Mar 01, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP

The World Economic Forum released a video over the weekend detailing how cities have reduced their ambient noise and fewer people are taking public transit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scientists can now better record earthquakes and improve their understanding of "seismic activity," and we are seeing record drops in air pollution. In conclusion, the WEF declared that lockdowns are "quietly improving cities around the world."

"What a foolish take," one Twitter user said. "Essentially what you’re saying is that Earth would be better without humans, or with confining people to their homes."

Most people had a similar reaction.

Plenty of others declared the WEF's message nonsense. And it wasn't long before the independent international organization deleted the tweet and sent out this edited version.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took note of the edit.

More than a few critics who have been paying attention to WEF's messaging in recent years recalled another controversial take from the World Economic Forum. In a video reportedly created for the Davos Summit, the organization predicted that in the year 2030, we'll all "own nothing and be happy about it," in reference to their plan for The Great Reset and the emergence of a circular economy.

While we've had some lockdown-happy governors here in the U.S. like Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has kept his state open for business.

Most Popular