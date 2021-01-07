Police

Capitol Police Deny CNN Report That Officer Died From Injuries

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jan 07, 2021 8:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Capitol Police Deny CNN Report That Officer Died From Injuries

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

UPDATE: Capitol Police are denying a CNN report that an officer has died from injuries sustained during Wednesday's riot at the Capitol. The Capitol Police have issued the following statement: 

“Media reports regarding the death of a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer are not accurate. Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away. We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time."

ORIGINAL POST: 

A Capitol Police officer who was injured on Wednesday has reportedly died. The officer's death is the fifth death associated with Wednesday's riot at the nation's Capitol.

CNN first reported the officer's death, but the identity of the officer and details surrounding the injuries were not reported. 

In a tweet, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips (D) attributed the officer's death to injuries sustained from the riot. 

A large crowd of Trump supporters overtook police officers in order to gain entry. Video shows a number of Trump supporters were attempting to stop individuals from breaking into the Capitol. 

Katie wrote earlier about a Utah man, known for organizing far-left protests, who was spotted in the Capitol on Wednesday. The man had previously been arrested after organizing a demonstration in Utah that ended in a shooting, according to Desert News. The man was seen standing next to Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol before Babbitt was shot and killed by police.

Recommended
Welcome to a Wilderness of Lies
Kurt Schlichter

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is stepping down following Wednesday's events. Sund's resignation is effective January 16, a few days before Biden's inauguration. 

In a new video message, President Trump formally conceded to Joe Biden and committed to a smooth transition of power. The president also condemned the "heinous attack" on the Capitol. 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

BREAKING: Trump Concedes in New Video, Slams 'Heinous Attack' on Capitol
Bronson Stocking
Video Shows Trump Supporters Attempting to Stop People From Breaking Into the Capitol
Bronson Stocking
Capitol Police Chief Resigns Following Debacle at Capitol
Bronson Stocking
New Footage Yields More Questions Regarding the Woman Shot And Killed Inside the Capitol Yesterday
Matt Vespa

Will the Left Say Her Name?
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Utah Man With a History of Organizing Violent Antifa, BLM Protests, Was Inside the Capitol
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular