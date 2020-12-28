Biden Accuses Trump Admin of Withholding Information from Transition Team

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," President-elect Joe Biden claimed in a speech on Monday.

According to Biden, the Office of Management and Budget and the Defense Department are withholding important information from his team during the transition.

"Right now, as our nation is in a period of transition, we need to make sure that nothing is lost in the handoff between administrations," he said. "My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch up."

But, he said that his team is still experiencing "roadblocks."

Biden's team is moving ahead with the transition as Republican lawmakers and President Trump himself continue to question the results of the 2020 election. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is dominating headlines this afternoon after he decided to sue Vice President Mike Pence in a last effort to turn the election in Trump's favor.