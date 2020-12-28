Why a Republican Rep Just Sued VP Mike Pence

On January 6, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to preside over a meeting of Congress to count states’ electoral votes. But a group of Republican lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against him in hopes that a judge will overturn an 1887 federal law known as the Electoral Count Act and grant Pence the authority to choose the electors.

Some Republican lawmakers still question the election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and presumably a favorable ruling from federal Judge Jeremy Kernodle would give Pence the chance to overturn the election.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward are among the Republican plaintiffs.

??NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win



Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020

Republicans like Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) are taking other courses. On Monday he revealed that a group of lawmakers are planning to challenge the Electoral College results.

“There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion, as I have,” Brooks said on Fox & Friends on Monday. “We’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and maybe more depending on where we collectively want to go.”