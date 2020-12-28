Mike Pence

Why a Republican Rep Just Sued VP Mike Pence

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Why a Republican Rep Just Sued VP Mike Pence

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On January 6, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to preside over a meeting of Congress to count states’ electoral votes. But a group of Republican lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against him in hopes that a judge will overturn an 1887 federal law known as the Electoral Count Act and grant Pence the authority to choose the electors.

Some Republican lawmakers still question the election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and presumably a favorable ruling from federal Judge Jeremy Kernodle would give Pence the chance to overturn the election. 

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward are among the Republican plaintiffs.

Republicans like Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) are taking other courses. On Monday he revealed that a group of lawmakers are planning to challenge the Electoral College results.

Recommended
2020 Was the Brian Stelter of Years
Kurt Schlichter

“There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion, as I have,” Brooks said on Fox & Friends on Monday. “We’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and maybe more depending on where we collectively want to go.” 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Biden Accuses Trump Admin of Withholding Information from Transition Team
Cortney O'Brien
President Trump to Rally Georgia Voters on the Eve of Runoff Senate Elections
Reagan McCarthy
Mother Rips Liberal Arts School for Letting Strikers Shut Down the Campus
Cortney O'Brien
MSNBC Contributor Wants the Media to Be Disciplined and Stop Their Coverage of Trump
VIP
Julio Rosas
Why Kamala Harris Is Getting Called Out as a Liar Over Kwanzaa Post
Leah Barkoukis
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Christmas Cheer
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular