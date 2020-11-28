Sen. Cruz Responds to John Brennan's 'Bizarre' Reaction to Iranian Assassination

You read former CIA director John Brennan's nonsense response to the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fahrizade. "Highly reckless," Brennan called the shooting on Twitter.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called Brennan's message "bizarre" and wondered why he so often sided with Iranian zealots.

It’s bizarre to see a former head of the CIA consistently side with Iranian zealots who chant “Death to America.”



And reflexively condemn Israel.



Does Joe Biden agree?

Brennan told Cruz he was "simple-minded" and "unworthy" to represent the people of Texas.

It is typical for you to mischaracterize my comment. Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas. https://t.co/93WwclgAtS — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Critics had a similar response to the President Trump-ordered assassination of Iranian major general Qasam Soleimani, claiming that the terror leader did not pose an imminent threat. U.S. intelligence reports suggested otherwise, noting that Soleimani was planning more attacks on Americans.

It's been widely reported how Iran violated the Iranian nuclear agreement signed by President Obama in 2015. Instead of complying with the terms, the nation thwarted international inspectors of their nuclear sites and continued to amass enriched uranium passed the agreed to limit. President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018.

By the way, as Matt asked on Friday, isn't Brennan's message a Logan Act violation? In a follow-up tweet, Brennan insists that it's nothing of the sort.

"A private citizen publicly criticizing what could be a state-sponsored assassination of a government official & cautioning against retaliatory killing is called freedom of speech," he wrote.