Iran

Sen. Cruz Responds to John Brennan's 'Bizarre' Reaction to Iranian Assassination

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 11:40 AM
Source: Erin Scott/Pool via AP

You read former CIA director John Brennan's nonsense response to the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fahrizade. "Highly reckless," Brennan called the shooting on Twitter.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called Brennan's message "bizarre" and wondered why he so often sided with Iranian zealots.

Brennan told Cruz he was "simple-minded" and "unworthy" to represent the people of Texas.

Critics had a similar response to the President Trump-ordered assassination of Iranian major general Qasam Soleimani, claiming that the terror leader did not pose an imminent threat. U.S. intelligence reports suggested otherwise, noting that Soleimani was planning more attacks on Americans.

It's been widely reported how Iran violated the Iranian nuclear agreement signed by President Obama in 2015. Instead of complying with the terms, the nation thwarted international inspectors of their nuclear sites and continued to amass enriched uranium passed the agreed to limit. President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018.

By the way, as Matt asked on Friday, isn't Brennan's message a Logan Act violation? In a follow-up tweet, Brennan insists that it's nothing of the sort.

"A private citizen publicly criticizing what could be a state-sponsored assassination of a government official & cautioning against retaliatory killing is called freedom of speech," he wrote.

