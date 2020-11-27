Did You Notice Anything Ironic About That Tweet From John Brennan on Iran?

It's a great day. The architect of Iran’s nuclear weapons program Mohsen Fahrizade is dead. He got shot up. The world is better off. Yet, the only people who appear to be upset are the Obama folks. Take a look at what former CIA Director John Brennan tweeted.

“This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict. Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.”

Uh, isn’t this a Logan Act violation? I mean, if we’re going by Michael Flynn rules, it is, and he should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That’s the irony about this tweet. It’s exactly what Flynn pretty much did which landed him in front of the crosshairs of the Obama administration in its final days. The man President Trump selected as his national security adviser merely had run-of-the-mill conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak after the 2016 election.

Glenn Greenwald who recently bolted from the publication he co-founded, The Intercept, over censorship concerns noted the peculiar ramifications of Brennan’s tweet.

“This, ironically, is exactly the message that Flynn gave to Russia during the 2016 transition — hey, guys, don’t get crazy with retaliation: wait until we’re in power shortly and things will be different. Maybe the FBI should investigate Brennan for Logan Act violations” he wrote.

In the periphery, that’s what’s disgusting about this whole circus with Flynn. These guys are going to get away with it. He was targeted by the Obama administration. The ex-president’s January 5 meeting with his top national security and law enforcement officials where they discussed how they would protect the FBI’s Russia investigations makes that clear.

Get “the right people on it,” was Obama’s marching order on Flynn. James Comey and Andrew McCabe obliged. Six days after the FBI interviewed Flynn, the DOJ drafted a memo which all but exonerated Flynn of being a Russian agent. The Logan Act nonsense was first brought up by Joe Biden. Yet, while Flynn and Carter Page, a former Trump campaign official, were having their lives destroyed for no reason—Page was spied on by the FBI—the larger Trump campaign was subjected to Operation Crossfire Hurricane, which was a spy operation. The media will never admit it, nor will Democrats, but when you have a team of operatives trying to glean information from Trump campaign officials under false pretenses and then relay said information to a third party—that’s spying. George Papadopoulos was a target of this operation.

Some woman named “Azra Turk” approached him. This person was reportedly sent to oversee the operation, though Papadopoulos suspects she was CIA, not FBI—so again, Mr. Brennan pops up in the alleged deep state plot against the Trump team.

A lot of Obamaites’ dirty laundry is going to be swept under the rug. They’re going to get away with it.